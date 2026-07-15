Barcelona should sign outstanding Aymeric Laporte who has starred for Spain at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 18:34 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 18:36

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte but view a summer move for the Spain international as 'complicated'.

Laporte has been exceptional for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, with the experienced defender playing a leading role in his country making the final of the competition.

The 32-year-old has played every minute of Spain's run to the final and will again be in the XI for Sunday's showpiece event providing that he does not suffer any late fitness issues.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Laporte, with Real Madrid thought to be considering a move during the summer market.

© Iconsport

Barcelona 'interested' in summer move for Laporte

However, a recent report claimed that Los Blancos had turned down the chance to make a move for the defender due to his age and the cost of the deal.

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is a huge admirer of Laporte and is in favour of a move to Camp Nou this summer.

Such a transfer could see Laporte line up alongside his Spain centre-back partner Pau Cubarsi at club level.

However, the report claims that Barcelona believe that a move for the experienced defender would be too difficult to complete.

Athletic have Laporte on a contract until June 2028 and are under no pressure to sell him.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona view Laporte transfer as 'complicated'

Barcelona's immediate focus is on improving their attack, with a deal for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez their top priority, but a defensive signing has not been ruled out.

Laporte started his professional career with Athletic back in 2012, making 222 appearances for the club in all competitions before a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2018.

The defender made 180 appearances for the Citizens, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists, ahead of a switch to Al-Nassr.

Laporte made 69 appearances for Al-Nassr before a return to Athletic last summer, and he featured on 30 occasions for Athletic during the 2025-26 campaign.