World Cup 2026 news: Lamine Yamal victim of 'attempted burglary' after Spain's semi-final win over France

By Ben Sully | 15 Jul 2026 17:25

Lamine Yamal's Barcelona home was targeted by burglars after Spain's World Cup semi-final win over France.

The Barcelona star played the full duration of Tuesday's 2-0 victory, winning the penalty that Mikel Oyarzabal subsequently dispatched.

Pedro Porro went on to score the second in a statement win and a successful night for the reigning European champions.

However, the victory was somewhat soured for Yamal after his Barcelona property was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Yamal's property targeted by burglars

According to the Daily Mail, two masked individuals were spotted on the walls of the mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat.

The attempted break-in was prevented by Yamal's private security team, who challenged the individuals and notified the local police.

The Criminal Investigation Division is now using CCTV images as part of their investigation into the attempted burglary.

Yamal has become the latest Barcelona and Spain star to be the victim of a break-in.

A luxury watch was stolen from Pau Cubarsi's home in December last year, while thieves snatched jewellery and cash from Joan Garcia's residence earlier this year.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

What next for Yamal?

Yamal will have to quickly focus his attention on preparations for Sunday's World Cup final against England or Argentina.

The winger's performances have improved as the tournament has progressed, owing to the fact that he has been able to build up his match sharpness following a spell on the sidelines.

There were brief concerns when he was spotted limping after the win over France, but reports have suggested that it was only discomfort, meaning he should be ready to start in the final.