France 0-2 Spain: Furious Kylian Mbappe outlines four reasons why Les Bleus lost World Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 15 Jul 2026 12:15

Kylian Mbappe has claimed that France played Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against Spain in a way where 'they could not hurt' their opponents.

Despite Spain's incredible 36-game unbeaten streak, France were viewed as the clear favourites to prevail from the last-four showdown in Texas.

Instead, Didier Deschamps's side barely laid a glove on the European champions in a deserved 2-0 defeat.

During a one-sided game, France's xG was just 0.3 as they succumbed to a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty and Pedro Pedro strike.

France are now forced to settle for a third-placed playoff against England or Argentina in Miami on Saturday night.

© Iconsport / Daniel McGregor-Huyer, ZUMA Press Wire

Mbappe critical of France approach, performance against Spain

Speaking after the match, the Real Madrid star criticised how France approached the game, claiming that they essentially guaranteed defeat to Spain for four reasons.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: "We were three against two in midfield, and against Spain, that's hard. Fabian (Ruiz) and Rodri had plenty of time to play.

"There was a lack of communication on the press. I think we should have done man-to-man press and force them to run with us.

"When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don't win. Spain respected their game plan and what the team usually does.

"They like to control the ball and the tempo. Our plan was to press them high so they could not install their rhythm. Because they are better than us at controlling a game. We didn't manage to do it. We were too sloppy technically. We could not hurt them when we could have.

"Even when we recovered the ball, our first touches were not good enough. That gives a defeat. It is a huge disappointment. But if we are objective, we didn't put all the ingredients to go to the final."

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Will Mbappe play in World Cup third-placed playoff?

Ahead of the second World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina, Mbappe sits level on eight goals alongside Lionel Messi in the scoring charts.

Mbappe will be targeting finishing as top goalscorer in a World Cup Finals for a second tournament in succession.

Therefore, regardless of how Messi fares on Wednesday night, Mbappe is likely to be keen to play in what is largely regarded as a meaningless match.