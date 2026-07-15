Not Mbappe, not Dembele, not Olise: France's golden trio neutralised without breaking sweat against Spain

By Alexis Pereira | 15 Jul 2026 01:21

France spent much of this World Cup sustained by the quality of their forwards. With each victory, the spotlight fell on Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise — the trio responsible for tipping matches and feeding the French narrative as clear tournament favourites. But competitions of this scale always produce their defining test: the day when individual talent is no longer enough.

On Tuesday in Dallas, that day arrived. Against a dominant, composed and utterly faithful-to-themselves Spain, France were beaten 2-0, knocked out of the World Cup and watched their most celebrated names disappear precisely when they were needed most.

The scoreline sent Spain to the World Cup final for the first time in 16 years, but it tells only part of the story. The Spanish dominance was broad and deeply impressive.

De la Fuente's side monopolised possession, controlled space, accelerated when required and slowed when the game called for calm. They had France chasing the ball, losing confidence and — most critically — losing any capacity to build a response.

France's biggest names are swallowed whole by Spain's collective

Much was said throughout the tournament about this being a World Cup of individual protagonists. Mbappe's, Dembele's, Olise's — a competition of individuals capable of resolving matches almost single-handedly. France seemed to embody that idea perfectly. There was always a talent capable of finding a solution.

The problem is that Spain knew exactly how to take that comfort away.

La Furia Roja turned possession into a simultaneous defensive and attacking mechanism, circulating the ball with ease, occupying every sector of the pitch and setting a rhythm that suffocated France completely. Without the ball, the French attack never found the space to accelerate. With it, they rarely kept possession long enough to develop any meaningful attacking move.

The most symbolic statistic of the match captures this dynamic: France's first shot on target did not arrive until the 81st minute. For a team that reached the semi-finals as one of the most prolific attacking forces in the competition, that figure summarises the scale of Spanish superiority.

© Imago

Spain did not simply neutralise each French forward individually. They dismantled the entire attacking system that had allowed those individuals to shine throughout the tournament. There was no single marking assignment. There was a complete deconstruction of the platform from which France's stars had operated all summer.

Ultimately, the match served as further evidence that, at the highest level of the game, individual talent cannot survive when the collective structure around it ceases to function.

Spain did not win because they had a player above the others. They won because they made 11 players operate as a single mechanism, functioning close to flawlessly across 90 minutes.

Not coincidentally, they also extended a head-to-head record that has become a source of genuine frustration for France. This was Spain's eighth win in the last 11 direct meetings between the two nations — reinforcing a recent rivalry in which the French consistently struggle to impose themselves against opponents who understand precisely how to control a game.

Does this elimination expose France's limits?

After the match, Patrick Vieira offered a frank summary of the feeling of elimination. Beyond the result, the former France international highlighted the collective failure at the moment it mattered most.

'There was a lot of expectation that France would win the World Cup. We are all very disappointed with the result, but especially with the performance, because we needed our best players to play well today and they couldn't do it. It was not just one or two who didn't show up — all of them didn't. Collectively, we were very poor.' — Vieira.

© Imago

The analysis reaches beyond individual performances. It would be unfair to pin this defeat on Mbappe, Dembele or Olise — it was built well before any decisive moment. They produced little because they were given almost no platform on which to operate. The ball circulation was slow, the spaces vanished and Spain's pressing prevented any sustained offensive sequence from developing.

Even so, the contrast is unavoidable. Throughout the tournament, the French narrative was constructed around its protagonists. They were the ones who decided matches, received the praise and justified the status of favourites.

In a World Cup semi-final, however, the demands are different. The expectation is that the great players find solutions even against the strongest opposition. This time, none of them did.