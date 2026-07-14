France 0-2 Spain: La Roja repeat the script and earn a deserved place in the World Cup final

By Alexis Pereira | 14 Jul 2026 22:53 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 22:57

In a dominant collective display, Spain beat France 2-0 on Tuesday in the World Cup 2026 semi-finals and booked their place in the final. The goals came from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro. It is another Spain victory over France — a pattern that now extends to the 2024 European Championship and the 2025 Nations League.

Kylian Mbappe was largely anonymous throughout, and De la Fuente's side controlled the contest: dominant in possession in the first half, they accelerated their play in the second and sealed the win with a devastating counter-attack.

France 0-2 Spain: How the match unfolded

Two of the tournament's heavyweights met in what many had billed as a potential final played one round early. Spain were the only team in the tournament capable of matching France in style — and they proved it.

They were also the first side at this World Cup to out-possess the French, holding 55% of the ball in the first half and limiting Deschamps' side to just two shots. France were not passive, however — they pressed aggressively throughout and were not afraid to push their defensive lines high to win the ball during the Spanish build-up, something few teams had dared attempt given La Roja's quality at breaking through pressure.

It was Spain, however, who benefited from pressing high. They won the ball from a Mike Maignan mispass and it was from that sequence that the penalty came. In an aerial duel, Lucas Digne was left alone to clear and did not see Lamine Yamal accelerating behind him, ending up kicking the Spanish teenager on the thigh. Oyarzabal converted the spot kick.

Spain are one step closer to glory ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026

Trailing at a World Cup for the first time in the tournament, France had more of the ball in the second half and took more risks — which is precisely what hurt them. They were exposed on the counter and it was from exactly such a situation that Porro scored the second, arriving unmarked into the box after a sharp one-two to finish beyond Maignan.

France 0-2 Spain: Mbappe, Olise and Dembele all fall flat in the semi-final

Joint top scorer in the tournament alongside Messi, Mbappe had a poor game. He dropped deep repeatedly to receive passes but had few opportunities to run in behind and when those moments arrived, he was flagged offside three times. He did not register a single shot on target — only one blocked effort from outside the box — and symbolised the general lack of offensive intent from his side.

Olise had a poor match, while Dembele had one good through ball for Mbappe in the first half but struggled to create consistently. Barcola was substituted after a subdued performance and Doue, his replacement, could not provide the spark either.

?? Spain have qualified for the Final!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1RUndt34uf — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026

Spain's dominance left France's attack with no space and no clear openings. The best attacking unit in the World Cup ended the first half with two shots and an expected goals figure of just 0.04.

Spain advance to the World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium next Sunday. Spain await the winners of England versus Argentina — played on Wednesday — as they seek a second world title.

France, meanwhile, will face the loser of that semi-final in the third-place play-off on Saturday. After back-to-back final appearances, they will not match Germany and Brazil's record of three successive finals. The feeling for the French side may echo that of Brazil's 1982 vintage — the most exciting team in the tournament, the clearest favourites on paper, and out before the final.