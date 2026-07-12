Preview: France vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jul 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 09:37

Set for their third consecutive World Cup semi-final, two-time winners France must conquer European champions Spain to reach this year's decider.

The familiar pair meet again on Tuesday, and whichever side wins their showdown in Dallas will advance to the final, where either England or Argentina await.

Match preview

Long established near the top of international football's foodchain, France are aiming to become just the third team to reach three successive World Cup finals, following in the footsteps of traditional giants Germany and Brazil.

So far this summer, six straight wins have seen Les Bleus comfortably top Group I, then eliminate Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco, while scoring 16 goals in the process.

Having swept the Swedes aside, then survived La Albirroja's 'dark arts' in the next knockout round, last time out they faced down a resolute Moroccan side in Boston.

France may have missed a number of chances - most notably a first-half penalty by Kylian Mbappe - but their captain then scored a superb opener before setting up Ousmane Dembele to put the quarter-final tie beyond doubt.

A potent front four featuring that pair, plus Michael Olise and either Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue, has proven capable of unlocking the most stubborn defences.

Usually a cautious coach, Didier Deschamps is relaxing the reins a little for his final tournament in charge, with the curtain soon set to fall on his remarkable 14-year stint.

As well as captaining the 1998 squad that lifted the trophy home turf, Deschamps will now manage his 26th World Cup match, surpassing Helmut Schon's longstanding record.

In some respects, history will be on his side this Bastille Day, as France have progressed from all of their last four World Cup semi-finals, winning the last three without conceding a goal.

Furthermore, Les Bleus beat Spain in their only prior meeting at FIFA's top tournament, fighting back from behind to win 3-1 some 20 years ago.

© Iconsport / Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling

Still, Spanish fans can claim recent precedent favours their team, who have won seven of their last 10 games against France.

The most recent two were particularly notable: 2-1 in the semis of Euro 2024, which they went on to win, and 5-4 at last year's UEFA Nations League finals.

Mbappe did score from the spot in that nine-goal thriller, but Lamine Yamal bagged a brace and Mikel Merino was also on target as La Roja knocked their neighbours out.

One year on, Merino became the first man in World Cup history to score the winner in two knockout ties as a substitute, setting up an even bigger showdown with France.

With extra time looming, the super-sub emerged from the bench to beat Belgium with a late strike in Friday's quarter-final, after Unai Simon's streak of six World Cup clean sheets had finally been brought to a halt.

Previously, Luis de la Fuente's side had topped Group H and strolled past Austria in the first knockout round, before more Merino magic dumped out Iberian rivals Portugal in the last 16.

Reigning European champions, Spain are now preparing for just a second World Cup semi-final - and their first since going all the way in South Africa some 16 years ago.

Their recent record when it really counts is truly superb. Since the start of Russia 2018, they have lost just one of 27 major tournament matches, going unbeaten in the last 14 while keeping nine clean sheets.

An unheralded youth coach just a few years ago, De La Fuente has won 12 of 13 so far, making this meeting with the highly decorated Deschamps all the more intruiging.

France World Cup form:

W W W W W W

Spain World Cup form:

D W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Though Mbappe was taken off in the second half of France's quarter-final, he should recover from a minor ankle sprain in time to start on Tuesday.

Manu Kone was also withdrawn due to a knee issue, but that was thought to be a precautionary measure, so the Roma midfielder can vie with Aurelien Tchouameni for selection should the latter complete his comeback from a thigh injury.

On eight goals already, Golden Boot contender Mbappe will link up with Ballon D'Or holder Dembele again - the pair have created 19 chances for one another so far this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Doue or Barcola joins them and Olise in the French final third - and Spain's attack is not set in stone either.

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored four at this World Cup and should lead a fluid front line, but Ferran Torres and fit-again pair Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are all pushing for promotion from the bench.

Meanwhile, midfielders Merino and Pedri also have strong claims to start, leaving Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo looking over their shoulders.

Yamal has yet to replicate his stunning Euro 2024 form, but the teen winger is a fixture on La Roja's right flank, linking up with Pedro Porro, who seems to have won his selection duel with Marcos Llorente.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

We say: France 1-1 Spain (after extra time; France win on pens)

Penalty shootouts aside, Spain are unbeaten in 36 games - one short of the all-time record Argentina set between 2019 and 2022 - but spot kicks could prove their downfall once again.

While they may dominate the ball and keep a fierce French attack in check, La Roja lost last year's Nations League on penalties and have a historical record of one win from five World Cup shootouts.

So, as overall favourites in Sports Mole's guide to the best World Cup betting sites, Les Bleus are bound for another final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.