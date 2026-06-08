Who will win the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot? Mbappe, Kane, Haaland among the contenders

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jun 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 16:36

The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon and excitement is growing ahead of an eagerly-anticipated and newly-expanded tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While every player dreams of lifting the iconic World Cup trophy, the most prolific stars from across the globe will also have their eyes on a prestigious individual accolade this summer: the Golden Boot.

The new 48-team tournament format introduces more matches and the likelihood of facing weaker group-stage opponents, giving the modern forward a greater opportunity to break the legendary 10-goal barrier that has stood unchallenged since Gerd Muller's prolific run in 1970.

France captain Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to defend the Golden Boot prize he claimed after his spectacular performances in Qatar four years ago (eight goals), but he faces stern competition from a plethora of elite stars competing in North America.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at who the main contenders could be to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot.

World Cup 2026: Mbappe, Kane, Haaland headline main Golden Boot contenders

© Imago

The ultimate goal for France talisman Kylian Mbappe this summer is to exorcise the demons of Qatar 2022 and win his second World Cup title after his 2018 triumph. However, the Real Madrid forward will also have his eyes on becoming the first player in history to win two World Cup Golden Boot awards.

Mbappe experienced a turbulent and trophyless 2025-26 campaign at club level with Los Blancos, but he still managed to score an impressive 42 goals in 44 games, while no player has netted more goals (12) and recorded more goal involvements (14) across the last two World Cup tournaments than the 27-year-old.

One of his biggest rivals for this summer’s Golden Boot is sure to be England captain Harry Kane, who scored an astonishing 61 in just 51 matches for Bayern Munich - 19 more than Mbappe - to claim the European Golden Shoe in a Bundesliga-winning 2025-26 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who is averaging a goal every 66 minutes, is England’s all-time record goalscorer with 79 goals in 113 caps and netted eight of those during UEFA qualifying, at least five more than any of his Three Lions teammates. Like Mbappe, Kane is also bidding to win a record second World Cup Golden Boot after collecting the 2018 prize with six goals.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has won nine different variations of the Golden Boot award in his senior career, including three in the Premier League and two in the Champions League, and the Manchester City striker will be bidding to add another to his collection when he represents Norway at their first World Cup since 1998.

Haaland, 25, has been a goalscoring machine on the international stage, netting 55 goals in just 50 caps, while he found the net a staggering 16 times in just eight UEFA qualifiers for the World Cup, scoring at least four more goals than any other player on any continent.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot at their last World Cup?

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - two legendary players firmly in the conversation to be the greatest of all time - are set for their last dance at the 2026 World Cup with Portugal and holders Argentina respectively.

Having won almost everything at club and international level, there are two converted crowns missing from the bulging collection of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo: the World Cup and the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

Now 41 years of age, Ronaldo has scored more international goals than any other player in history (143 in 227 caps) and is the only player to have scored in five different editions of the World Cup, though he is yet to make the net ripple in the competition’s knockout rounds.

The Al-Nassr forward heads to North America in high spirits after winning his first Saudi Pro League title, scoring the third-most goals in the division (28 goals in 30 games).

Meanwhile, Messi’s final bow on the international stage comes on the back of captaining Argentina to their first World Cup in 36 years, becoming the first player in the tournament’s history to score in the group stage, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a single edition en route to glory in 2022.

With 26 appearances under his belt, the 38-year-old, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has played more World Cup games than anyone in history, racking up 13 goals and eight assists. He was especially dominant during Argentina's triumphant campaign in Qatar, accounting for 10 of the team's 15 goals with seven strikes and three assists.

Argentina’s all-time record goalscorer (116) and appearance-maker (198) also netted the most goals in CONMEBOL qualifying (eight) and he enters the World Cup in fine form, having registering a division-high 19 goal involvements (12 goals, seven assists) for MLS side Inter Miami in the 2026 campaign.

World Cup 2026: Who else is in the frame to win the Golden Boot?

© Imago

All eyes will be on Mbappe and his attempt at leading France to World Cup glory, but 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele is one high-profile attacker who cannot be overlooked for the Golden Boot after a stellar 20-goal campaign for Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Spain are the bookmakers’ joint-favourites along with France to win the 2026 tournament, presenting the perfect stage for 18-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to elevate his game to new heights. However, with lingering concerns over the winger’s fitness, Mikel Oyarzabal - Spain’s joint-top scorer in qualifying (six) - is primed to provide La Roja’s main goal threat.

Brazil's attack features Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, who netted 22 goals in the 2025–26 campaign - trailed only by Mbappe (42) and Yamal (24) among La Liga players. He and Barcelona's Raphinha will feature heavily under Carlo Ancelotti, alongside Brentford’s Igor Thiago who arrives on the global stage after firing home 22 Premier League goals.

For Argentina, some will argue that Messi may not have the same talismanic impact for the South American giants as he did four years ago, opening the door for in-demand Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to shine for the holders, fresh off scoring a combined 44 goals this term.

Germany enter this summer’s World Cup in strong form and Arsenal’s Premier League winner Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line for the four-time world champions, while Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala is capable of providing a magic touch for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The likes of Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, Colombia’s Luis Suarez and Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes will be regarded as outsiders for the Golden Boot, and the same can be said for Christian Pulisic who carries the immense expectations of co-hosts USA on his shoulders.

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