World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates as Spain, Argentina prepare for epic final

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jul 2026 09:34

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's last World Cup 2026 news blog on Sunday, July 19!

The big day is finally here, as Lionel Messi's Argentina and Lamine Yamal's Spain scrap it out at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the right to be crowned kings of the planet.

We will bring you all the build-up to tonight's final, as well as reaction to last night's chaotic third-place playoff between France and England - stay completely up to date below!

World Cup news live: What's happening on July 19?

A frenetic five-week festival of football draws to a close with a contest of colossal proportions, as the Finalissima that never was takes centre stage in East Rutherford at 8pm UK time.

European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina were due to face off in the customary UEFA vs. CONMEBOL one-off match earlier this year, but due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the 2026 Finalissima was cancelled.

However, La Roja and La Albiceleste are now locking horns on the biggest stage of them all, with history on the line for both Luis de la Fuente and Lionel Scaloni in the World Cup 2026 final.

Scaloni's Argentina are bidding to become just the third nation in history to win successive men's World Cups after Italy and Brazil, as well as attempting to become the first nation to win four straight major tournaments.

An Albiceleste success would surely cement Messi and co as one of the greatest footballing teams to ever grace the globe, but they must find a way past a Spain side chasing their own version of immortality.

Now unbeaten in 37 matches after taking down France in the semi-finals, La Roja - who have still conceded just the one goal at the World Cup - will set a new record for the longest-ever streak without defeat in international football if they come up trumps tonight.

Naturally, the biggest side story to the World Cup final is the scarcely-believable reunion between Yamal and Messi, almost 20 years on from the Argentine bathing the then-baby Spaniard as part of a UNICEF initiative.

Before the final takes centre stage, reaction continues to pour in from England's unforgettable 6-4 win over France in the bronze medal match, as the Three Lions achieved their second-best World Cup finish to date.