World Cup
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Jul 19, 2026 8.00pm
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Argentina

Spain vs. Argentina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup final

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How to watch Spain vs. Argentina: Date, time, live stream and TV channel
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Spain and Argentina will meet in the final of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals of the tournament, while Spain recorded a 2-0 victory over pre-tournament favourites France in their last-four clash.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Spain vs. Argentina kick off?

The 2026 World Cup final will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Spain vs. Argentina being played?

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

MetLife Stadium is the home of NFL outfits the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

How to watch Spain vs. Argentina in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup final will be available on BBC One and ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition has been on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX or BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup final will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Spain and Argentina?

Spain vs. Argentina preview

It is Spain vs. Argentina for the right to be crowned winners of the 2026 World Cup.

Spain are chasing a second World Cup crown following their success in 2010, while Argentina are looking to win the trophy for the fourth time, which would draw them level with both Italy and Germany in terms of World Cup wins.

Argentina are the reigning champions, so it could be back-to-back World Cups for the South American nation, who came from behind to beat England 2-1 in the competition's second semi-final.

Spain, meanwhile, produced one of the performances of the tournament to record a 2-0 victory over France in the first semi-final.

La Roja have arguably been the best 'team' at this summer's World Cup, but Argentina have continued to find ways to win matches despite not being at their best.

The stakes could not be higher on Sunday.

> Our full preview of Argentina vs. Spain can be viewed here

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole World Cup 2026

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Player of the Tournament

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Goalkeeper of the Tournament

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Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2026 World Cup.
Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards
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Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards. Results articles will be published on Tuesday, July 21.
Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — World Cup 2026 sportsmole.co.uk
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