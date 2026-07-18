Barcelona 'set' asking price for Jules Kounde amid Chelsea, Bayern Munich interest

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 14:35

Barcelona would reportedly be willing to sell Jules Kounde during this summer's transfer window if they received an offer in the region of £51m.

Kounde's future has recently been the subject of speculation, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea thought to have expressed an interest in the France international.

According to SPORT, while Barcelona are not actively looking to sell Kounde, the Catalan outfit would be willing to discuss an exit if an offer of £51m arrived.

The report claims that Bayern, at present, are only willing to go to £34m, which would not be accepted by Barcelona given Kounde's age and experience.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona 'willing to sell' Kounde for £51m this summer

The 27-year-old made the move to Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2022, and he has represented his Catalan outfit on 188 occasions in all competitions.

Kounde has won seven trophies during his time at Camp Nou, including three La Liga titles, while he has been capped on 55 occasions by France.

The La Liga champions did initially sign the Frenchman as a centre-back, but he has played most of his Barcelona career on the right side of the defence.

Kounde had a strong campaign for Barcelona in 2025-26, featuring on 47 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

As a result, it would be a surprise to see Barcelona sell the Frenchman, who has been one of their most important players during a successful period.

© Imago

'No firm offers' for Kounde despite transfer talk

It is understood that Barcelona are yet to receive a firm offer for Kounde, with Bayern only expressing an initial interest, so a transfer is far away.

Barcelona will not sell Kounde for £34m, nor should they given his quality.

The defender is currently with France at the 2026 World Cup, preparing to take part in Saturday's third-placed playoff against England, and he will then have a break before heading back to Barcelona for pre-season in August.

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