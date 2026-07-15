Tottenham transfer news: Spurs defender guaranteed to leave 'offered' to European giants

By Ben Sully | 15 Jul 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 16:56

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has reportedly been offered to Italian giants Inter Milan.

Romero is currently representing Argentina at the 2026 World Cup as speculation about his club future bubbles away in the background.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Romero will leave Tottenham before the end of the summer transfer window.

A summer exit would see the defender leave the club after making 156 competitive appearances during a five-year stay in north London.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Inter offered chance to sign Romero

The same update claims that Romero has been offered to Inter as part of recent talks between the two clubs over a transfer involving Djed Spence.

The England full-back has recently emerged as a potential target for Christian Chivu's side, although he has also been linked with a switch to Everton.

Inter are also said to be keen on a possible move for Romero, although the costs involved could prove to be a stumbling block.

Barcelona are another major European club who have been credited with an interest in the centre-back, who looks set to leave the Premier League, whether it be Italy or Spain.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Are Spurs equipped to cope with Romero exit?

Crucially for Tottenham, their early transfer business has put the club in a strong position to contend with Romero's expected departure.

They have already recruited Marcos Senesi on a free transfer from Bournemouth and Jan Paul van Hecke in a £52m deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The two centre-backs arrive with plenty of Premier League experience, which means they will need little time to adapt to their new surroundings.

As it stands, Spurs can also call upon Micky van de Ven, Kota Takai, Ashley Phillips and Ben Davies as their central defensive options.