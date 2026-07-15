Preview: Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 15:23 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 15:28

Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul will open their respective 2026 Apertura campaigns with a contest at Estadio Libertad Financiera on Friday.

The hosts finished 14th in the 2026 Clausura, while Cruz Azul ended as the champions after finishing third in the regular phase, beating Pumas UNAM in the final.

Match preview

Atletico San Luis were 14th in the 2026 Clausura, with a disappointing campaign seeing them pick up just 18 points from 17 matches, ending seven points off the top eight.

ASL's attention is now on the 2026 Apertura, and their preparations for the new campaign have been strong in terms of pre-season results.

Indeed, Diego Mejia's side drew 2-2 with Queretaro in their first friendly at the end of June and have since beaten Atlas, Sporting FC and Zacatecas Mineros in three non-competitive fixtures, scoring nine times in the process.

Atletico San Luis' last competitive game was a 2-1 defeat to Juarez at the end of April, but they are now facing three league matches before the end of the month, tackling Tigres and Tijuana after their campaign opener against Cruz Azul.

© Imago

The visitors finished third in the regular phase of the 2026 Clausura, picking up 33 points from their 17 matches courtesy of a record of nine wins, six draws and two defeats.

Cruz Azul then went on to beat Atlas, Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM in the knockout round of the competition to secure the title.

The Sky Blues have have won 10 league titles, making them the fourth-most successful team in Mexican's top flight behind America, Guadalajara and Toluca.

Joel Huiqui's side will be bidding to start their campaign on a positive note against Atletico San Luis before hosting Puebla in their second match.

Cruz Azul have only played one friendly since ending their season on May 24, drawing 3-3 with Atletico Morelia on July 5.

Atletico San Luis friendly form:

DWWW

Cruz Azul friendly form:

D

Team News

Atletico San Luis will again have Joao Pedro leading their line, with the 34-year-old looking to add to the 28 goals that he has scored in 36 appearances for the club.

Sebastien Salles-Lamonge is also set for a role in the final third of the field.

Atletico San Luis have not reported any injury problems ahead of their return to action, meaning that head coach Mejia could have a full squad to choose from.

Cruz Azul will be without the services of Amaury Morales through injury here, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Atletico San Luis.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Cruz Azul XI, with Christian Ebere again in line to feature as the centre-forward.

Carlos Rotondi and Jose Paradela are set to be notable starters in the wide areas, while there will be a position in the middle of the midfield for Agustin Palavecino.

Atletico San Luis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Torres, Galindo, Aguila, Esteves; Rodriguez, Meraz, Ortega, Najera; Pedro, Salles-Lamonge

Cruz Azul possible starting lineup:

Mier; Marquez, Ditta, Piovi, Campos; Rodarte, Palavecino; Paradela, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Ebere

We say: Atletico San Luis 0-2 Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul can call upon the greater quality all over the field here, and we are expecting the visitors to navigate their way to a comfortable win on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.