Paris Saint-Germain will face Chelsea in the 2025 Club World Cup final. Meanwhile, four teams have already qualified for the tournament in 2029.

Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the Club World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals. The reigning Champions League winners showed complete dominance on Wednesday, scoring three goals in the first half and adding a fourth three minutes from time.

In the final, PSG will face Chelsea, who defeated Fluminense in Tuesday’s semi-final. However, the Parisians will be without two key players — Pacho and Lucas Hernandez — both suspended after receiving red cards earlier in the tournament.

Who will play in the 2029 Club World Cup?

While this year’s edition is nearing its conclusion, four clubs have already qualified for the next Club World Cup, which will return in summer 2029 with a revamped 32-team format. The host nation has yet to be announced but will be granted one automatic berth.

PSG have earned their place thanks to their Champions League triumph in the 2024-25 season. Mexico’s Cruz Azul will also feature after winning the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Two other spots have already been secured by Egypt’s Pyramids FC and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli, following their victories in the 2024-25 CAF Champions League and AFC Champions League Elite, respectively.

The 2029 Club World Cup will feature:





12 teams from UEFA







6 teams from CONMEBOL







4 teams from AFC







4 teams from CAF







4 teams from CONCACAF







1 team from OFC







1 team from the host nation





This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.