Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, as Crystal Palace make an offer for a World Cup semi-finalist and Mario Balotelli searches for a 13th club.

Birmingham City have pulled off a major attacking coup by striking a deal for former Celtic man Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japan international has joined the newly-promoted Championship club from Rennes for a reported £10m and has signed a three-year contract until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Furuhasi further reinforces a Blues squad that has already welcomed Demarai Gray and Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer, and the 30-year-old has expressed his desire to propel Birmingham back into the Premier League.

"I don’t want to talk a lot, but there’s a chance that we can go up to the Premier League. We all want to aim for that and after nine months, it will be great if we share the happiness of achieving that," Furuhashi told Blues+.

"I get fired up more in bigger games, but I score goals because of team-mates, so I’m grateful for that. I’d like to achieve the same here, and hopefully my goals will make everyone happy."

Furuhashi failed to score or assist in six appearances for Rennes during the second half of last season, but he previously registered a stellar 85 goals in 165 matches for Celtic, with whom he won four Scottish Premiership titles.

Crystal Palace 'make offer' to sign Ajax defender

Further south, Crystal Palace have supposedly stepped up their search for defensive reinforcements by making an offer for Ajax left-back Borna Sosa.

The 27-year-old has returned to Amsterdam after spending the 2024-25 season on loan with Serie A outfit Torino, making 20 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions.

Sosa still has three years left to run on his Ajax agreement, but according to The Athletic, Palace have now approached the Eredivisie side with a bid for the Croatia international.

Sosa would seamlessly slot into Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 shape as a left wing-back, where he would provide cover and competition for Tyrick Mitchell following Ben Chilwell's return to parent club Chelsea.

However, any move may hinge on whether Crystal Palace are permitted to play in next season's Europa League; a decision on their involvement in the competition was recently delayed by UEFA.

Prior to his switch to Ajax, Sosa set up 35 goals in 115 appearances for Bundesliga side Stuttgart, and he was Croatia's starting left-back at the 2022 World Cup during their run to the semi-finals.

Bournemouth in 'active talks' with centre-back over new contract

Even further south, Bournemouth are reportedly in 'active discussions' to tie centre-back Marcos Senesi down to a new contract.

The Cherries have already seen Dean Huijsen poached by Real Madrid this summer, while Paris Saint-Germain are making a concerted effort to prise Illia Zabarnyi away from the Vitality Stadium.

Desperate not to lose three centre-backs in one window, The Mirror claims that Bournemouth are holding talks to extend Senesi's deal, which expires at the end of next season.

The 28-year-old had to accept more of a peripheral role last season due to Zabarnyi and Huijsen's form, only starting 13 Premier League games, but he registered an eye-catching four goals and five assists in the 2023-24 top flight.

Senesi can expect a more prominent role in the first team next season if Zabarnyi also leaves, but the report adds that the two parties are currently not close to an agreement over a renewal.

Real Sociedad, Roma and Villarreal are among the clubs said to be showing interest in the Argentine, who will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs from January as things stand.

Mario Balotelli 'attracting interest' from two different leagues

Last but by no means least, Mario Balotelli is supposedly wanted by teams in MLS and Liga MX as the 34-year-old searches for his next stomping ground.

Balotelli became a free agent at the end of June following a short-lived spell with Serie A side Genoa, whom he made just six appearances for after his arrival on a free transfer.

The former Italy international was only on the field for 56 minutes across those six matches, missing the final three months of the season with a hand fracture, but he is not believed to be considering retirement.

Instead, talkSPORT claims that clubs in North America are showing an interest in Balotelli, including Los Angeles FC, who have just lost another veteran striker in Olivier Giroud to Lille.

Mexican club Cruz Azul are reportedly ready to try again for the 34-year-old too, having failed with an approach for his services last winter.

Balotelli's next club will be the 13th different senior team he has represented in his controversial career since making his professional debut for Lumezzane all the way back in 2006.