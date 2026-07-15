Preview: IFK Goteborg vs Brommapojkarna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 14:17 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 14:20

IFK Goteborg will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they continue their Swedish Allsvenskan campaign against Brommapojkarna on Friday.

The home side are currently 14th in the Swedish Allsvenskan table on 10 points, while Brommapojkarna are 11th, six points above their opponents in this match.

Match preview

Goteborg have a record of two wins, four draws and six defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them in 14th spot in the division.

The Blue-Whites finished fourth in Sweden's top flight last season and are the second-most successful side in the country, having won the top division on 18 occasions.

Goteborg also have a rich history in Europe, winning two UEFA Cups and notably making the semi-finals of the European Cup on two occasions, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a very disappointing campaign to date.

Stefan Billborn's side will enter this match off the back of successive defeats to AIK Stockholm and Malmo, with their last success proving to be a 5-4 victory over Vasteras SK before the season was halted at the end of May.

Goteborg are currently 10 points off the European positions in the Allsvenskan and sit some 22 points off leaders Sirius heading into the next set of fixtures.

© Imago / Bildbyran

As for Brommapojkarna, a record of four wins, four draws and four defeats from their 12 matches has brought them 16 points, which is only enough for 11th spot in the table.

The visitors returned to action at the start of July with a 1-1 draw against GAIS, but they will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to the leaders Sirius.

Ulf Kristiansson's side have only managed to pick up three points from their last three league matches, but they did post three victories in the Allsvenskan during a successful May.

Brommapojkarna have never won Sweden's top flight, but they have finished top of the second tier on two previous occasions, including in 2022, with the team spending each of the last four seasons in the Allsvenskan.

IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LWDWLL

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Goteborg could again be missing three players through injury for this match, with Gabriel Ersoy, Arbnor Mucolli and Jonathan Rasheed potentially unavailable for selection.

There is expected to be an attacking change following the heavy loss to Malmo last time out, with Saidou Alioum potentially being introduced into the side.

There should also be another start for Tobias Henitz, who has come up with six league goals during an impressive campaign to date.

As for Brommapojkarna, Kevin Ackermann remains a major doubt, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash on Friday.

Mads Hansen has had a strong season to date, finding the back of the net on six occasions in 14 appearances, and he will again feature down the right.

There will also be a spot in the side for Oliver Berg, with the 32-year-old bidding to add to the four goals that he has scored during the current season.

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Eriksson, Bager, Erlingmark, Tolf; Mansson, Kruse; Alioum, Heintz, Lundqvist; Bergmark-Wiberg

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Orqvist, Cotton, Troelsen, Zanden; Hansen, Strand, Derbali, Oppong; Berg, Bjorklund

We say: IFK Goteborg 1-1 Brommapojkarna

It is difficult to back either side with any real confidence at the moment given their recent issues, and we are expecting a tight match to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.