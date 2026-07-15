Man United news: Youri Tielemans takes shirt number worn by Red Devils stars of past and present

By Darren Plant | 15 Jul 2026 13:23

Manchester United have handed new signing Youri Tielemans the number 18 shirt.

At the start of the week, reports emerged which claimed that the Belgium international was on the brink of a surprise exit from Aston Villa.

The transfer was confirmed on Wednesday evening, with the midfielder penning a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Tielemans joins Andrey Santos in strengthening the engine-room options available to Michael Carrick.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

What is Youri Tielemans' Man United shirt number?

Since the start of 2019-20 with Leicester City, Tielemans has worn the number eight shirt for the Foxes and Aston Villa.

That was also the jersey that he donned for Belgium during their run to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.

However, Bruno Fernandes - the club captain - wears number eight for Man United.

As a result, Tielemans has taken the number 18 shirt that was previously worn by Casemiro before his recent exit on a free transfer.

Coincidentally, Fernandes was the holder of shirt number 18 before eventually having the opportunity to take the number eight.

In total, there have been just seven number 18s in Man United's history, the shirt list also including Paul Scholes - who had the shirt for 15 years - and Ashley Young.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

What Man United shirt numbers remain available?

With Carrick continuing to target further incomings, Man United fans will be curious as to what shirt numbers that they could take.

The famous Man United number nine shirt remains available, as are shirt numbers 14, 20 and 21.

If, as expected, Joshua Zirkzee leaves for pastures new, the number 11 shirt will also become available.