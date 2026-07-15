Man United transfer news: United's Crysencio Summerville pursuit in jeopardy as agents spotted in Italy for talks

By Axel Clody | 15 Jul 2026 06:09

Manchester United's hopes of signing their top winger target have suffered a significant blow after Roma rekindled their interest in Crysencio Summerville.

United's summer transfer activity has accelerated this week. On Monday, the club confirmed the £48m arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea, announced shortly after it emerged that the Red Devils were finalising a deal for Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

United activated the £35m release clause in the Belgium international's contract ahead of a medical, after which he will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Boss Michael Carrick is set to welcome two new midfielders, and a third could follow, United are strongly linked with Roma's Manu Kone and also have Joao Gomes of Wolves on their radar.

INEOS are looking for a player to complement the technical qualities of Tielemans and Santos, while also searching the market for a left-winger to compete with Matheus Cunha.

Summerville emerged as the priority for that position, with a £40m exit clause in his West Ham contract, significantly below the £70m the Hammers had originally demanded.

Roma hijack threatens United's plans

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The 24-year-old's availability has now been thrown into doubt. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that agents of the Dutch winger were spotted in Rome after the Serie A club renewed their interest in signing him.

Summerville is represented by The Team agency, which also handles Federico Valverde, Lewis Hall and Curtis Jones. Di Marzio reports that the representatives will discuss the player's potential move to the Italian capital.

United will attempt to move quickly to block any exit. Activating the exit clause would put West Ham in a position where they are obliged to engage, and the Hammers are understood to be open to a structured payment arrangement that avoids an immediate single upfront sum, giving any interested club a degree of financial flexibility.

What Summerville would bring to Old Trafford

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Should United complete the signing, they would be adding a proven Premier League winger.

According to FotMob data from the 2025-26 season, Summerville ranked in the top five per cent of all Premier League players for fouls won per 90 minutes and the top 20 per cent for dribble completion, a player who excels in one-versus-one situations.

Nuno Espirito Santo praised the winger effusively in February after using him as an impact substitute.

'We knew we might need him, especially when we thought the game could go to extra time. There were tired legs and we needed energy. Summerville helped us a lot. He is doing good work. He is in a good moment. Forwards need that confidence and he has the ability to play one versus one. When he can use it in those spaces, he is almost unstoppable.'