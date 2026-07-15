Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'receive boost' in shock pursuit of former player

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jul 2026 05:52

Arsenal may have received a major boost in their bid to bring Konstantinos Mavropanos back to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners signed Mavropanos from PAS Giannina for £1.8m in 2018, but he made just eight appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old was loaned out to Nurnberg and Stuttgart before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2022.

After impressing in Germany, the Greece international earned a £17m move to West Ham United, where he made 103 appearances and scored four goals.

The centre-back is set to play Championship football in the 2026-27 campaign after the Hammers were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Arsenal receive Konstantinos Mavropanos transfer boost?

© Imago

According to Football Insider, West Ham could struggle to keep hold of Mavropanos beyond this summer.

The East London club reportedly need player sales to balance their finances and are aware that retaining the defender could prove difficult.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in the Greece international, with Arsenal reportedly among them.

The report adds that West Ham are bracing themselves for offers for the centre-back, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a move.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - Do Arsenal need him?

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

The Gunners are well stocked in central defence, with right-back arguably the only defensive position they may look to strengthen, particularly if Ben White departs.

Mavropanos could be available for a reasonable fee, and given his impressive performances in both Germany and at West Ham, he would represent an interesting option.

However, Mavropanos is not a natural right-back, and while he has occasionally featured in that role, Arsenal may be better served by signing a specialist in the position.

The Gunners are also looking to strengthen their attack and have been heavily linked with Christos Tzolis, who is viewed as a potential replacement for Besiktas-bound Leandro Trossard.