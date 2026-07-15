Liverpool contract headache as midfielder yet to hold 'talks over new deal' at Anfield

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jul 2026 05:31

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has not entered into contract talks with the club.

Mac Allister is currently with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup and is expected to start against England in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £35m.

The Argentina international played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League in Arne Slot's first season in charge, although his form dipped significantly last season.

Alexis Mac Allister yet to sign new Liverpool contract

© Imago / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Mac Allister's future has been the subject of speculation, but he is currently expected to remain at Liverpool under Andoni Iraola next season.

According to BBC Sport, Mac Allister is not in talks with Liverpool over a new contract, despite having two years remaining on his current deal.

The Argentine has frequently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but no concrete progress has ever been made.

The report also claims that Mac Allister is not currently holding talks with any other club over a potential transfer.

Will Alexis Mac Allister leave Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Mac Allister's situation is intriguing, given that Dominik Szoboszlai, whose contract also expires in 2028, is reportedly in talks over a new deal.

Ryan Gravenberch also signed a new contract in May, making Liverpool's lack of progress over Mac Allister's future all the more surprising.

Curtis Jones is also facing an uncertain future at Anfield amid reported interest from Inter Milan, whose third bid has reportedly been rejected by the Reds.

Liverpool may prefer to assess how Mac Allister performs under Andoni Iraola before making a final decision on his long-term future.