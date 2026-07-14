Liverpool now eyeing £42.5m Bradley Barcola alternative who scored vs England at the World Cup

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jul 2026 07:51

Liverpool and their agonising search for Mohamed Salah's long-term successor continues to change direction after missing out on several of their leading attacking targets.

Bradley Barcola remains high on Andoni Iraola's wishlist, but Paris Saint-Germain's enormous valuation means the Reds are keeping alternative options under close consideration.

One of which is Andreas Schjelderup, whose stock has soared during the World Cup and is now attracting serious Premier League interest.

Liverpool among teams interested in Norway star Andreas Schjelderup

© Iconsport / SUSA

The Reds are one of several clubs monitoring the Benfica winger following his standout displays at the 2026 World Cup, per reports in Portugal (via Sport Witness).

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also credited with interest, while it is believed that Benfica have now increased their asking price from €40 million (£34 million) to €50 million (£42.5 million) after the Norwegian's impressive tournament.

The 22-year-old enhanced his reputation by scoring a stunning goal against England in Norway's quarter-final defeat, having already supplied two assists for Erling Haaland in a memorable victory over Brazil.

It is also suggested that Schjelderup has rejected Benfica's latest contract proposal and is open to a Premier League move this summer, with England understood to be his preferred destination.

Andreas Schjelderup would be a bargain Bradley Barcola alternative

© Imago / ANP

At around £42.5 million, Schjelderup would cost roughly a third of the reported £116 million that PSG are demanding for Barcola, making him one of the most intriguing value-for-money options on the market.

While Barcola is undoubtedly the more polished and proven performer at the highest level, Schjelderup has shown throughout the World Cup that he possesses the pace, direct running and eye for goal needed to thrive in the Premier League.

His strike against England, while somewhat fortunate, demonstrated his composure on the biggest stage, while that partnership with Haaland highlighted the creativity that Liverpool will need following Salah's departure.

At just 22, he still has considerable room for development - and that is precisely what makes him such an appealing option.

If Liverpool believe Schjelderup can maintain his current trajectory, securing him for a fraction of Barcola’s price could prove outstanding business, especially when splashing out on the PSG winger would leave far less room for further squad investment.