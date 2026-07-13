Andoni Iraola sends clear message to FSG with transfer admission in first Liverpool press conference

By Lewis Blain | 13 Jul 2026 12:50

Andoni Iraola has wasted little time outlining what Liverpool need to do before the 2026/27 Premier League season begins.

The Spaniard took charge of his first press conference on Monday and made it clear that the Reds are far from finished in the transfer market.

With several high-profile departures and a growing injury list, Iraola believes further reinforcements are essential.

Andoni Iraola wants new signings at Anfield

© Iconsport / SPI

Speaking via Sky Sports, Iraola admitted Liverpool "need more players" as the club continues working on new arrivals.

"Obviously, we have signed two players already, but we need more players. We know this. The club is working on this," he said. "Me, as a coach, selfishly, we want the players here from day one to train from pre-season. But we know football doesn't work like this. The club is working hard to get those signings."

The new Liverpool boss also acknowledged the scale of the rebuild facing him following the departures of several senior players and injuries to key members of his squad.

Iraola added: "We have to accept the difficult situation right now. A lot of senior players leaving, very important players. Also, some of the very important players are injured.

"[Hugo] Ekitike, [Conor] Bradley and [Giovanni] Leoni. They are long injuries. In terms of improving the team, we have to consider replacing important players who were making important numbers and the players who will be missing time.

"The three players, I love them. They are long-term solutions but we have to try and find solutions."

What are Liverpool's transfer priorities this summer?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

Iraola's comments should leave nobody in any doubt about the scale of Liverpool's task over the coming weeks.

Finding the heir to Mohamed Salah's throne has to be among the top priorities, and Liverpool have been linked with several elite wide players and need someone capable of providing goals, creativity and match-winning moments from the flanks. Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande, in particular, remain key targets.

While defensively, replacing Ibrahima Konate has become equally important after his departure, while the long-term injury to Conor Bradley means right-back cannot be ignored either.

There is also the issue of centre-forward - with Hugo Ekitike facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Reds could arguably benefit from bringing in another striker to ease the burden on the rest of the attack.

Iraola's message to Fenway Sports Group (FSG) was pretty clear. There is still plenty of work to do if the Reds are to compete for major honours in his first season at Anfield.