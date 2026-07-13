Transfer news and rumours today: Lesley Ugochukwu to Galatasaray, Tolu Arokodare to Fiorentina

By Carter White | 13 Jul 2026 11:51

Burnley have reportedly agreed a deal to sell midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu to Turkish side Galatasaray.

The Clarets are preparing for a campaign in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League with a 19th-placed finish - a result which cost Scott Parker his job as head coach.

Arriving from Belgium, Nicky Hayen is now the man tasked with leading Burnley back to the top flight at the first time of asking, with the Turf Moor club one of the pre-season favourites for automatic promotion.

The Lancashire outfit have taken their summer schedule across the Atlantic Ocean and face MLS side Real Salt Lake in a pre-season friendly later this week at American First Field in Sandy, Utah.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, one of Burnley's midfielders is on the move in the form of Ugochukwu, with the Frenchman looking to avoid a season of struggle in the Championship.

The report claims that the Clarets have agreed to sell the 22-year-old to Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray for just under €30m (£26.5m), with the player set to sign a contract at his new employers imminently.

Ugochukwu played in 35 Premier League matches for Burnley during the 2025-26 campaign as they suffered the drop, starting 27 games and managing four goal contributions across 2,350 minutes of action.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves 'turn down' Tolu Arokodare proposal from Serie A club

Staying in the Championship, Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing for their first second-tier campaign since the turn of the decade, with the Black Country club embarrassing themselves in the Premier League last term.

The Old Gold somehow managed to finish below beleaguered Burnley in the top-flight standings, with hometown boy Rob Edwards being relieved of his duties ahead of the new season.

There could be some significant outgoings at Wolves this summer, with striker Tolu Arokodare attracting interest from across the European ecosystem, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The report states that multiple clubs have submitted offers for the 25-year-old Nigerian, who scored three goals and provided one assist across 33 Premier League appearances last campaign.

It is understood that Serie A side Fiorentina are keen on the signing of Arokodare, however, Wolves are said to have rejected the proposal of La Viola for the services of the towering forward.

There is also believed to be admirers of the striker in the Super Lig, where Trabzonspor supposedly face an uphill battle to convince the Wolves forward to complete a shock move to Turkey.

Arokodare netted six goals in all competitions for the Molineux club last season but failed to fire his side to safety in the Premier League, with Wolves seemingly doomed to relegation from the first matchday.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Burnley announce signing of Spanish winger

Moving back to happy place Turf Moor, Burnley have announced their first signing since the arrival of new head coach Hayen, with the Clarets dipping into the Spanish market for a young talent.

Hayen's troops have confirmed the capture of Spain Under-18 international Lluc Castell, who has joined the Championship promotion hopefuls from La Liga outfit Espanyol on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old is a winger by trade and was handed his senior La Liga debut on the final day of the 2025-26 season in late May, when Espanyol shared the spoils with Real Sociedad at RCDE Stadium.

The vast majority of Castell's appearances in his blossoming career so far have arrived in the B team of Espanyol, with the attacker playing 32 times in that setup last term, scoring on eight occasions.