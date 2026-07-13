Man United transfer news: Aston Villa star in 'advanced talks' for surprise Ederson alternative

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 11:40

Manchester United are allegedly on the brink of signing Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Although the Red Devils are expecting to announce the addition of Chelsea's Andrey Santos over the coming days, Michael Carrick recently suffered a blow in the pursuit of Atalanta BC's Ederson.

An issue was reportedly identified with his medical, leading to Man United deciding to move onto other targets.

While it was claimed that Man United could reignite their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, it appears that they have instead decided to pursue a deal for another player from the West Midlands.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Man United are closing in on bringing Tielemans to Old Trafford.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

What are Man United paying for Youri Tielemans?

The report alleges that Man United are already in advanced discussions to acquire the Belgium international courtesy of activating a release clause.

That is said to stand at £35m, effectively leaving Villa powerless to respond unless Tielemans is prepared to sign a new contract.

At this point in time, it is alleged that the former Leicester City star wants to make the transfer to the Theatre of Dreams.

Should the deal be finalised, Tielemans would join a midfield contingent that will feature Kobbie Mainoo, Santos and Bruno Fernandes, although the latter is sometimes deployed further forward.

Tielemans has contributed 10 goals and 25 assists from his 134 appearances for Villa, while he boasts 26 goals and 39 assists from 244 matches in the Premier League.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why Tielemans exit is not such a bad thing for Aston Villa

When Amadou Onana has just suffered a serious knee injury and is ruled out until 2027, Unai Emery could ill-afford to lose a player of Tielemans's stature and ability.

At the same time, Aston Villa will be generating £35m in pure profit for a player who they signed on a free transfer three years ago.

Tielemans has two years left on his contract, so Villa could have plausibly still generated £35m for him next summer.

Nevertheless, when they are paying £51m for Switzerland star Johan Manzambi at a time when they need to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, the money that they will receive for Tielemans is necessary.