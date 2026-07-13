Aston Villa transfer news: Second star could see release clause 'triggered' after World Cup

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 12:16

Aston Villa are reportedly facing a battle to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain for Lucas Digne.

On Monday morning, reports emerged which suggested that Youri Tielemans was on the brink of signing for Manchester United.

Although Switzerland star Johan Manzambi is closing in on a transfer to Villa Park, Villa are enduring a bleak period when considering that Amadou Onana has been ruled out until 2027 with a serious knee injury.

Unai Emery will be desperate to ensure some level of stability before the start of the new season, particularly when Villa will combine Premier League duties with Champions League football.

However, as per Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse, there is the possibility of another key player departing Villa Park.

© Imago

PSG to press ahead with Digne bid?

The report alleges that PSG are contemplating whether to activate the release clause of Digne once he has finished representing France after the World Cup.

Digne has made four starts, including completing the 90 minutes in the most recent victories over Paraguay and Morocco.

His performances for his country have seemingly led to PSG boss Luis Enrique expressing an interest in adding the 32-year-old to his squad.

A release clause of £10m is said to be present in Digne's contract, the player seemingly close to having the opportunity to return to a club who he represented on 44 occasions between 2013 and 2015.

With Nuno Mendes the undisputed first-choice left-back at Parc des Princes, Digne would have to accept being second choice to the Portugal star.

© Imago

Digne exit would be major blow for Aston Villa.

In the case of Tielemans, positives can be taken from generating what is effectively £35m of pure profit on a player who is 29 years of age.

However, regardless of Digne being a week short of his 33rd birthday, his exit would be a major blow to Emery.

Digne has four goals and 24 assists from 182 appearances in a Villa shirt, generally keeping his starting spot ahead of younger understudy Ian Maatsen.

Despite racking up 89 games for Villa across two seasons, Maatsen is yet to prove that he can become a mainstay in the team.

Therefore, Digne leaving would force Emery into the transfer market for a replacement, likely someone with greater experience and defensive capabilities than Maatsen.