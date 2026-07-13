Aston Villa transfer news: Villans target World Cup standout goalkeeper as Martinez-to-Juventus deal edges closer

By Axel Clody | 13 Jul 2026 06:02

Aston Villa have identified Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a potential target this summer, with the Japan international one of several names being considered as the club prepares to replace Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez has agreed a move to Juventus, leaving a clear and urgent void at Villa Park. The Argentina international has been Villa's undisputed number one since his £17m arrival from Arsenal in 2020, winning the 2022 World Cup and the Europa League with the club.

Replacing his presence, leadership and shot-stopping will be the club's priority this window, with Villa identifying a new keeper early in pre-season as essential to Unai Emery's tactical preparation.

Villa's primary target is understood to be Robin Risser of Lens, with the club preparing a formal bid for the 21-year-old Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year. Suzuki represents an additional option should the Risser pursuit prove difficult.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Villa eye Suzuki as Martinez contingency

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has emerged as a target for Aston Villa should Martinez depart this summer, with Juventus reportedly renewing discussions with the Argentine's representatives.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Villa have registered their interest in the 23-year-old, who impressed as Japan's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 2026 World Cup, keeping his side competitive before they were eliminated by Brazil in the round of 32.

Suzuki joined Parma permanently in July 2024 on a five-year deal after initially arriving on loan, and has since cemented himself as their starting goalkeeper with 57 Serie A appearances to his name.

When Manchester United expressed interest in Suzuki in January 2025, the valuation discussed was around £38m, considerably more than Parma's current asking price of around £25m.

© Iconsport / Daniel McGregor-Huyer / ZUMA Press Wire

PSG, Juventus and Leeds also in the mix

Villa are not alone in their interest. PSG have opened talks with Suzuki's camp, though their pursuit is complicated by the presence of Matvey Safonov, Lucas Chevalier and Alessandro Longoni already on their books.

Juventu, who are signing Martinez, are also reportedly keen on Suzuki as a long-term succession plan, with Luciano Spalletti's side looking to overhaul their goalkeeping department. Leeds United have made tentative enquiries according to Foot Mercato, though the player is not understood to have responded positively to their approach.

Parma are expected to demand around £25m for a goalkeeper whose Transfermarkt value currently sits at £17m — a gap that reflects his World Cup performances and the competitive interest now surrounding him.