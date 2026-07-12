Argentina injury, suspension list and return dates for England World Cup semi-final: Latest on Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero

By Ben Sully | 13 Jul 2026 00:01

Argentina will be looking to advance to a second consecutive World Cup final when they face England in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta.

The holders continued the defence of their trophy with a hard-fought extra-time victory over 10-man Switzerland in Saturday's quarter-final clash.

Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck in extra time to seal a 3-1 win, setting up Argentina's first World Cup meeting with England in 24 years.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Argentina's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with England, who are aiming to reach the final for the first time since 1966.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Eye

Possible return date: July 15 (vs. England)

Messi was seen with blood around his right eye after being caught by Granit Xhaka. The 39-year-old was able to continue after receiving treatment from Argentina's medical staff.

While there is a risk of swelling, Messi is expected to be ready for his first-ever meeting with England.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fatigue

Possible return date: July 15 (vs. England)

After missing the closing stages of Tottenham Hotspur's season, Romero worked hard to recover from a knee injury in time for Argentina's World Cup campaign.

The defender was withdrawn at half-time of extra time against Switzerland, sparking fears over a potential injury issue.

However, he allayed those concerns when he spoke to the media after the game, stating: “I hadn't played for more than three months. The heat and everything made it difficult. I finished a bit tired, and the coach put [Nicolas] Otamendi in, who was fresher."

Argentina's suspension list

Argentina have no players suspended for the semi-final. All yellow cards have been wiped ahead of the last-four tie, which means players will only be suspended for a potential final if they receive a red card.