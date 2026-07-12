England injury, suspension list and return dates for Argentina World Cup semi-final: Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Jordan Henderson latest

By Ben Sully | 12 Jul 2026 20:57 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 20:59

England will be aiming to reach the World Cup final for the first time since 1966 when they take on Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their spot in the semi-finals with an extra-time victory over Norway on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham netted a brace to set up England's first World Cup meeting with Argentina since 2002.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of England's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Lionel Scaloni's charges, who are bidding to retain the trophy they won in 2022.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: July 15 (vs. Argentina)

Rice has been dealing with a neural hamstring and lower back issue during the tournament, but it was an illness that affected him in Saturday's quarter-final outing.

The Arsenal man dealt with a sickness bug in the lead-up to the match and was brought off at half-time after struggling in the first period.

The current expectation is that the midfielder will be in a better condition by the time Wednesday's quarter-final comes around.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: July 15 (vs. Argentina)

Konsa was substituted in the latter stages of regulation time against Norway. Tuchel revealed after the game that the defender suffered a hamstring cramp, meaning he should be ready to retain his place in the backline.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Wrist

Possible return date: July 15 (vs. Argentina)

Henderson sustained a serious wrist injury while celebrating England's win over Mexico.

After undergoing an operation, Henderson was named on the bench for Saturday's quarter-final and has not been completely ruled out of the prospect of making an appearance in the semi-final or potential final, despite needing to wear a cast on his left arm.

England's suspension list

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Suspended

Quansah was sent off in the last-16 tie against Mexico for a studs-up challenge on Jesus Gallardo. FIFA's disciplinary committee handed out a two-match ban after deeming the incident to be serious foul play.

After missing the quarter-final win over Norway, Quansah will serve the final match of his ban on Wednesday.