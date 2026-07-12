Juventus eyes AC Milan Fikayo Tomori again but faces Premier League competition

By Alexis Pereira | 12 Jul 2026 19:45

Juventus are among the most active Italian clubs in the market as manager Luciano Spalletti looks to rebuild after another disappointing campaign, and one name on the Bianconeri's list is a familiar target.

In their search for a centre-back, the Old Lady have turned their attention back to Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are in the process of offloading Federico Gatti to Napoli, which has refocused their attention on the English defender, who is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro.

The possibility of signing Tomori on a pre-contract from January could strengthen Juventus' hand in any negotiations with Milan, as this transfer window represents the Rossoneri's last realistic opportunity to recoup a portion of the approximately £30m they invested in the player in 2021.

Juventus hold a key card in the Tomori pursuit

Another factor that could prove pivotal in persuading Tomori to move to Turin is the presence of Ricky Massara as the new Juventus sporting director. Massara was the man who originally secured Tomori's loan from Chelsea in 2020 while working at Milan, and was then central to the permanent deal being completed — making him one of the people most responsible for turning Tomori into the important asset he became for the Rossoneri.

At 28, Tomori's performances have dipped in line with Milan's overall decline. He has already rejected a contract extension and is intent on leaving the club, though he remained a regular starter throughout 2025-26, clocking up 37 appearances and three assists.

© Imago

Milan appear to have begun preparing for his departure, having completed an agreement with Lazio for Mario Gila at the request of manager Ruben Amorim — who was also behind the arrival of Goncalo Ramos at the San Siro. However, Juventus will not have it all their own way.

Premier League clubs in the running

Although Juventus appear to be the frontrunners, the Premier League is also presenting itself as a realistic option for Tomori. Tottenham were interested not long ago, but their investment in Jan Paul van Hecke satisfied manager Roberto De Zerbi's need for a central defender.

Newcastle United and newly promoted Coventry City — managed by Frank Lampard, who worked with Tomori at Chelsea in 2019-20 — are among the English clubs mentioned as potential destinations.

The expectation is that negotiations between Juventus, Milan and Tomori's camp will now advance, with both clubs having reasons to move quickly. Milan are not willing to lose him on a free transfer, and the Old Lady would be fulfilling one of Spalletti's key requirements to mount a genuine Serie A title challenge next season.