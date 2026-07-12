Chelsea leading the race for Portugal's World Cup goalkeeper Diogo Costa ahead of PSG

By Alexis Pereira | 12 Jul 2026 19:31

A top Premier League club is reportedly leading the race ahead of Paris Saint-Germain for Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa in this summer's transfer window.

Lucas Chevalier had been linked with an early exit from the French capital, where he has been kept out of the starting XI by Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov since joining the club. However, multiple sources now agree that the former Lille stopper has decided to stay at PSG for at least one more season under Luis Enrique.

Despite that, the French champions have explored — or have at least considered exploring — the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper. One of the names activated by the back-to-back Champions League winners is Diogo Costa, who started all five of Portugal's matches at the 2026 World Cup under Roberto Martinez.

© Imago

Chelsea lead PSG in the Diogo Costa race

Under contract at Porto until June 2030, the 26-year-old is now considered one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe, with his Champions League experience and international credentials attracting interest from clubs far bigger than the Dragons. Alongside PSG — with whom advanced contact had reportedly been established — Chelsea have also emerged as a serious suitor.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are keen to sign Diogo Costa this summer. The Blues, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season under their new boss Xabi Alonso, have made him their top goalkeeping priority. Dissatisfied with the performances of current number one Robert Sanchez, and with Mike Penders returning from his loan spell at Strasbourg without guaranteeing a solution, Chelsea are said to have taken a step ahead of PSG in the race — a sign that the Ligue 1 giants may not pursue the deal with full force given they still have Safonov and Chevalier.

Transfermarkt lists Costa's market value at approximately £34m. His contract also includes a release clause set at £51m . Given that PSG still have two goalkeepers under contract, it remains difficult to see the Parisian club meeting that figure.