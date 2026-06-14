World Cup 2026: The Chelsea wonderkid once tipped to be 'better than Messi' chases redemption with Ecuador

By Axel Clody | 14 Jun 2026 10:59

For a long time, Kendry Paez was tipped as the next big phenomenon of South American football. He was the next big thing. Still a teenager, the Independiente del Valle attacking midfielder dazzled with his refined technique, vision and unusual maturity for his age. The talent on show was so obvious that it caught the eye of European clubs even before he turned 18.

In all, he made 70 appearances for the Ecuadorian club, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. His outstanding and precocious form caught the eye of European heavyweights, who began monitoring the youngster's situation, and Chelsea were the ones to win the race, investing around 17m euros (15m pounds) to land him, in one of the biggest sales in the history of Ecuadorian football.

Kendry Paez: the Ecuadorian jewel tipped as a future star

At 1m78 and noted for his outstanding left foot, the player born in 2007 carried huge expectations at the time: Paez was supposed to be the next South American jewel destined for stardom. But his career has not followed the script many had imagined.

The midfielder's early performances were hailed by every manager he worked with. Enzo Maresca, then in charge of Chelsea and the man who worked with the player at the Blues, went so far as to compare him to some of the all-time greats of the game.

Maresca said: 'He has everything to be better than Leo Messi, better than Neymar, but it depends on him and his agents. It is the first time I have seen a player with these characteristics. I think he has everything to become one of the most important players in world football.'

© Imago / Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire

From wonderkid status to struggles in Europe

After leaving Independiente del Valle, the midfielder was unable to find the playing time he needed to develop as expected. Signed by Chelsea in 2023, before he turned 18, the player had to wait before being able to formally put pen to paper. Soon after reaching the age of majority, he moved to the Blues, but did not play a single minute for the English club.

Looking to give the player European playing time, Chelsea loaned him out to Strasbourg in France, which is part of the same consortium that runs the English club. But the youngster struggled to adapt to European football. The Strasbourg spell did not provide the consistent run that such a young player needed, with 21 appearances, just one goal scored and little in the way of a lasting impression.

Trying to recoup the investment and hoping the youngster would rediscover his best football, Chelsea opted for another loan move, this time back to South American football. Paez was returning to his continent, this time with River Plate.

Pedro Cabrera, Ecuadorian journalist, told Trivela: 'It seemed to be the ideal scenario for Kendry Paez to rediscover his football. But after going through a series of personal issues, unsuitable behaviour and distractions off the pitch, his performance ended up being affected. Little by little, the image of a future star of Ecuadorian football began to fade. He could not nail down a spot at Chelsea, nor at Strasbourg, and he is not at his best at River Plate either.'

Paez arrived at the Argentine club in January 2026 and, in this first half of the year, he has been unable to secure a starting role. So far, he has made 14 appearances, with one goal and one assist for the Nunez-based club.

According to Cabrera, the youngster lost his focus at precisely a decisive moment in his career, when he most needed to consolidate his move to international football. Another important factor has been the pressure.

From an early age, the youngster has been carrying the weight of being treated as the leading talent of Ecuador's new generation. The expectation has grown with every senior international call-up and every headline placing him among the most promising players on the continent.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Call-up could put Paez back on track

Even in a difficult moment, Paez has received a vote of confidence from Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece. Within the national team, faith in his potential remains intact. The call-up for the 2026 World Cup shows that the manager continues to believe that the player can rediscover his best form.

Rubbing shoulders with leaders of the squad is seen as a chance for Paez to mature and to rediscover the football that made him one of Ecuador's brightest prospects. Cabrera said: 'Beccacece saw in him a player capable of adding quality to the attacking unit, operating as a playmaker, a creator of chances, and a player of great technical ability.'

Cabrera added: 'The impression is that the manager is looking to protect and support him because he still believes in the talent he possesses. Beccacece sees in Paez a player capable of recovering his best version, of rediscovering his magic and of growing alongside experienced and successful teammates. Rubbing shoulders with players like William Pacho, a two-time Champions League winner, Piero Hincapie, a recent finalist in the competition, or Moises Caicedo, alongside other senior figures in the squad, could help him understand the importance of professionalism and commitment.'

For all the setbacks, the midfielder's career is far from being considered a failure. At 19, he still has plenty of time to correct his trajectory and reclaim the spotlight he has lost. After all, the talent that caught the eye of Europe's leading clubs is still there.

The reunion between Paez and the Ecuador national team could be precisely the turning point his career needs. The World Cup is, therefore, emerging as a rare opportunity: not just for Ecuador to count on a player capable of swinging matches in their favour, but also for Paez to show the world once again why he was considered one of the most talented players of his generation.