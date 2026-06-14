World Cup 2026: Yan Diomande and Cote d'Ivoire chase history against Ecuador in Philadelphia

By Axel Clody | 14 Jun 2026 06:35 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 06:52

On the road to Ecuador for their first World Cup 2026 fixture, Ivory Coast head into a clash between the two youngest squads at the tournament.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Ivory Coast will meet Ecuador at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to launch their Group E campaign.

In what is their fourth World Cup appearance after 2006, 2010 and 2014, the Elephants are targeting a historic first qualification for the knockout phase. To achieve that, they will look to start with a win in the face-off between the youngest squads at this edition.

Ivory Coast: the youngest squad at World Cup 2026, just ahead of Ecuador

© Imago / DeFodi Images

With an average age of 25.35, the Ivorians have the youngest squad at this World Cup 2026, just ahead of the Ecuadorians (25.58). Only four members of the squad are 30 or older (Ghislain Konan, Jean-Michael Seri, Seko Fofana, Nicolas Pepe), while nine are 23 or younger.

The young brigade includes Yan Diomande, set to become the youngest player in his country's history to feature at a World Cup at 19, Christ Inao Oulai (20), Bazoumana Toure (20), Oumar Diakite (22), Ousmane Diomande (22), Ange-Yoan Bonny (22), Guela Doue (23), Amad Diallo (23) and Elye Wahi (23).

Ivory Coast on a good run, but Ecuador in even better form

© Iconsport / SUSA

Conquerors of France (2-1) in their warm-up on June 4 in Nantes, Ivory Coast have so far built strong momentum, in line with their 1-0 victory over Scotland and 4-0 win over South Korea in March.

For their part, Ecuador have done even better. Under the guidance of manager Sebastian Beccacece, La Tricolor are unbeaten in 19 matches. They finished second in the South American qualifying group ahead of Brazil, beating Argentina 1-0 along the way. They also boast the strongest defensive record (just five goals conceded in 18 matches).

In March, Ecuador also gave a tough time to Africa's top-ranked side, Morocco, in a 1-1 friendly. They led before the Atlas Lions snatched an equaliser in the 88th minute.

Experience and pedigree give Ecuador the edge

© Iconsport / ANP

In terms of experience, Ecuador have a slight edge. The South Americans have one more World Cup appearance than Ivory Coast, including a round of 16 finish in 2006, the Elephants' best performance to date.

Having also been at the 2022 finals, Ecuador can also call upon more recent tournament experience than Ivory Coast, who had not featured at a World Cup for 12 years.

Although Ivory Coast are no slouches themselves, Ecuador have several world-class players, including Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Willian Pacho, a two-time European champion, his teammate Piero Hincapie, who recently played in the Champions League final with Arsenal, and Chelsea engine Moises Caicedo.

Elephants brimming with ambition, with or without Ndicka

© Iconsport / GSI

Ivory Coast are likely to be without Evan Ndicka for the match. The AS Roma defender has not yet recovered from a muscle injury. That has not stopped his compatriots from setting out their ambitions and stating they will give it everything, as captain Franck Kessie told outlet Ivoirezine.

Kessie said: 'When you go to a competition, you go there to win it. We are not among the favourites, but we will give it everything we have. We did not come here for tourism. We have a very competitive team with some very big players. We believe in ourselves and we will give it everything to do honour to the Ivorian people and to the whole of Africa.'