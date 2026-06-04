World Cup 2026 Group E preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 09:31

The 2026 World Cup is nearly upon us and excitement is building ahead of this summer's newly-expanded tournament, where a new format will see 48 nations battle it out across 12 groups of four.

Group E features four-time world champions Germany, African giants Ivory Coast, South American outfit Ecuador and Caribbean debutants Curacao.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group E of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group A: Germany

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

FIFA ranking: 10

Germany head into this summer’s World Cup looking to put the disappointment of embarrassing back-to-back group-stage eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 editions firmly behind them.

A surprise away defeat to Slovakia in their opening UEFA qualifier proved to be a false alarm, as Die Mannschaft went on to record five successive victories to claim top spot in Group C, capped by an emphatic, revenge-fuelled 6-0 win over Slovakia on home soil.

Friendly wins over Switzerland, Ghana and Finland have since followed, and 38-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann is tasked with steering his nation to their first World Cup triumph since 2014 and a record-equalling fifth world title.

Germany’s star player: Jamal Musiala

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Jamal Musiala was sidelined for several months in the 2025-26 season with a horrific broken leg and dislocated ankle, but the Bayern Munich ace has returned to full fitness and is capable of replicating the dazzling form that took Euro 2024 by storm at this summer’s World Cup.

Known for his elite dribbling, goal threat and technical skills, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder will be one of the first names on Nagelsmann’s teamsheet and can provide the individual spark of genius needed to inspire Germany to important victories in North America.

World Cup 2026 Group A: Curacao

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FIFA ranking: 83

Caribbean island Curacao is the least populous nation to have qualified for the World Cup in the tournament’s 96-year history, and is one team that has benefitted from FIFA’s decision to award the hosting rights to CONCACAF trio Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Preparations have been disrupted by a managerial fiasco, starting with Dick Advocaat resigning in February due to family health reasons, followed by his successor Fred Rutten quitting on May 11 after player disagreements. In a surprise twist, Advocaat has since returned to the dugout, meaning the 78-year-old will to become the oldest manager in World Cup history.

Curacao enjoyed an unbeaten World Cup qualification campaign, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches, though they were beaten 4-1 by Scotland in a warm-up fixture last week and will be regarded as big underdogs in Group E.

Curacao’s star player: Leandro Bacuna

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Having earned the joint-most caps (71) in Curacao’s history over a 10-year international career, 34-year-old Leandro Bacuna has the honour of captaining his nation at their first World Cup and is set to play an important role in Advocaat’s team.

The former Aston Villa and Cardiff City midfielder is known for his intense work rate, physical strength and thunderous long-range strikes, and will play in the middle of the pitch alongside his younger brother Juninho Bacuna.

World Cup 2026 Group A: Ivory Coast

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FIFA ranking: 34

Following a 12-year World Cup hiatus, Ivory Coast will be one of 10 African nations competing at the 2026 tournament after an impressive CAF qualification campaign under head coach Emerse Fae.

The Elephants cruised through qualification by securing eight wins and two draws from their 10 matches. This successful campaign was built on a ruthless attack, scoring 25 goals, and an incredibly mean defence that did not concede a single goal.

Ivory Coast are three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions who hosted the continental competition between December 2025 and January 2026, reaching the quarter-finals. They have since celebrated friendly wins over South Korea (4-0) and Scotland (1-0) and will be aiming to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Ivory Coast’s star player: Yan Diomande

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Yan Diomande is one of the most in-demand attackers in Europe after an excellent breakthrough season with RB Leipzig, winning the Rookie of the Year award after recording 12 goals and eight assists to help Die Rotten Bullen finish third in the Bundesliga.

Ivory Coast’s Group E opponents Germany should therefore know all about Diomande’s rapid rise. Boasting electric speed, elite one-on-one dribbling and a dangerous attacking threat, the Liverpool-linked 19-year-old winger will be incredibly difficult for opposing defenders to keep quiet.

World Cup 2026 Group A: Ecuador

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FIFA ranking: 24

Ecuador will be making their fifth World Cup appearances in the last 24 years and will endeavour to escape the group stage for just the second time in their history, following their memorable round-of-16 finish at the 2006 edition.

Sebastian Beccacece’s side finished above Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia to secure second place behind reigning world champions Argentina in CONMEBOL qualifying, after posting eight wins, eight draws and just two defeats in 18 matches, conceding only five goals in the process.

El Tri have since put together a seven-game unbeaten run in friendly fixtures (W2 D5), notably holding the Netherlands and Morocco to score draws in March before beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their most recent game last week.

Ecuador’s star player: Moises Caicedo

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Piero Hincapie, William Pacho, Enner Valencia and teenage starlet Kendry Paez could all light up the 2026 World Cup, but Chelsea’s midfield maestro Moises Caicedo is the standout player in Ecuador’s squad.

The 60-cap international is known for his tough tackling, relentless energy and press-resistant distribution, while he has also developed leadership qualities at Stamford Bridge this season and is set to play a key role in Beccacece’s team this summer.

World Cup 2026 Group E key fixture: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

While Germany are the favourites to top Group E and Curacao are viewed by many as one of weakest nations at the World Cup who could finish rock bottom, the battle for second place between Ivory Coast and Ecuador is certainly an intriguing one to say the least.

These two nations will butt heads for the very first time in their opening group fixture at Philadelphia Stadium on June 15, and the victors of this contest will seemingly gain a huge advantage in their quest to secure a top-two finish with Germany.

You can find a full list of World Cup 2026 fixtures here, as well as a list of the best World Cup betting sites to use throughout the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Group E prediction

Germany have shown at the previous two World Cups that they can crumble under the pressure, but Nagelsmann has built a talented squad that should, in theory, overcome the challenges that their Group E opponents are expected to pose.

Curacao will undoubtedly deliver spirited performances and have the experience of competing in the humid North American climate, but they may ultimately lack the quality across the pitch required to threaten their Group E rivals. Few would be surprised to see them finish bottom of the standings.

As for Ivory Coast and Ecuador, the two defensively strong nations are evenly matched and will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout rounds. However, the South American side - buoyed by positive results against both Argentina and Brazil in qualifying - may just have the edge.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.