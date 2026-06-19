2026 World Cup: Kylian Mbappe could inspire France to yet more glory this summer

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 18:52

Ahead of France's second match at the 2026 World Cup against Iraq, Sports Mole's football editor Matt Law discusses Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace in his team's opening match of the competition against Senegal.

Matt Law, football editor: "His goalscoring record is phenomenal"

France vs. Iraq World Cup 2026 Match Preview

His relationship with Deschamps is there for all to see, as they were embracing each other after the goal. He hasn't had that at Real Madrid yet.

The relationship wasn't great with Alonso, and it was a bit patchy with Arbeloa. He just feels most comfortable in that France side.

His goalscoring record is phenomenal. When we're talking about him having a bad season at Real Madrid, he still scored over 40 goals.

He is just an extraordinary player. He got criticised in the first half of that game, with a lot of discussion on social media about whether he is a striker or not.

He's not an out-and-out striker, and whether his best position is through the middle is still debatable. But he came and shut everyone up with that performance.

If he was lifting the World Cup next month, would anyone be that surprised?