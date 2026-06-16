France 3-1 Senegal player ratings: Kylian Mbappe breaks Olivier Giroud's record as Sadio Mane disappoints

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jun 2026 22:18

Kylian Mbappe led France to a 3-1 victory over Senegal at World Cup 2026 on Tuesday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Seen as one of the favourites to win the competition, Les Bleus struggled in the first half, with Senegal squandering an opportunity to take the lead moments before the interval.

That miss proved costly as Didier Deschamps's side would open the scoring shortly after the hour mark through Kylian Mbappe, who should thank Michael Olise for an excellent assist, before substitute Bradley Barcola netted late on to double France's lead.

Ibrahim Mbaye scored in stoppage time for Senegal, but Mbappe netted from range to give his side a deserved win, and he overtook Olivier Giroud's record of 57 goals to become the top scorer in the history of the French national team (58).

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings for France's 3-1 victory against Senegal.

France player ratings vs. Senegal: Kylian Mbappe outshines Michael Olise

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan - 5/10

Mike Maignan had little do in goal, but when he was called upon in second-half stoppage time to save Ibrahim Mbaye's shot, his attempt to stop the strike was weak.

DEFENCE

Jules Kounde - 4/10

Jules Kounde received the ball far too often in attacking positions for someone so limited in the final third, and his use of possession was poor.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

William Saliba - 6/10

William Saliba struggled in the first half, especially when Senegal made runs in the box, but he regained his composure in the second half to help guide Les Bleus to victory.

Theo Hernandez - 5/10

Neither Theo Hernandez nor Adrien Rabiot covered themselves in glory for Ismaila Sarr's chance at the end of the half.

MIDFIELD

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

Adrien Rabiot is a favourite of Didier Deschamps, but it is difficult to see why he continues to be selected considering he has often looked out of place.

He may have registered an assist for Bradley Barcola's goal, but the game had opened up considerably, and more credit should be given to the goalscorer.

ATTACK

Michael Olise - 8/10

Michael Olise is at his best with a degree of freedom, but it was clear to see that his effectiveness was limited by how deep and central he had to drop to collect the ball in the first 45 minutes.

The Bayern Munich winger emerged a different player in the second half, and his creative qualities eventually shone through for France's opener.

Ousmane Dembele - 4/10

Ousmane Dembele might have his eyes set on another Ballon d'Or, but France will struggle to go far in the World Cup if he reproduces Tuesday's performance.

Before being subbed off for Bradley Barcola late on, Dembele failed to create a chance, had zero touches in the box and his only shot was a blocked effort from distance.

Desire Doue - 5/10

Desire Doue struggled to deal with Senegal's right side, and he often looked lost defensively in the first half.

It came as no surprise to see the forward substituted for Rayan Cherki late on, though he arguably should have been brought off sooner.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

Kylian Mbappe spoke about his desire to work harder in the buildup to Tuesday's game, but he offered little at either end in the first half.

The Real Madrid star was an isolated figure up front, but more support from Olise in the second half allowed him to run through at goal more often, leading to him opening the scoring in the 66th minute.

Mbappe also calmed French nerves after Ibrahim Mbaye's goal in stoppage time by responding with his another goal - this time from range - and he is now France's highest ever goalscorer (58).

SUBSTITUTES

Bradley Barcola - 7/10

Bradley Barcola made an immediate impact after coming on for Dembele in the 80th minute, sprinting in behind and chipping Edouard Mendy to double France's lead in the 82nd minute.

Rayan Cherki - N/A

Senegal player ratings vs. France: Sadio Mane fortunate in penalty incident

© Iconsport / SPI

GOALKEEPER

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Edouard Mendy was largely untroubled in the first half, but he understandably had more work to deal with in the second half.

The shot-stopper will feel he should have done more to prevent Mbappe from scoring his second from range.

DEFENCE

Krepin Diatta - 5/10

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7/10

After a commanding first-half display, Kalidou Koulibaly will feel that his performance at the back merited his side heading into the break with a lead.

Koulibaly found it more difficult to deal with the runs of the French frontline in the second half, but he still deserves credit for the way he defended his box.

Moussa Niakhate - 5/10

Malick Diouf - 5/10

MIDFIELD

Lamine Camara - 5/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6/10

The midfielder always made himself a barrier between the French attack and Senegal's defence, and he was positionally disciplined throughout.

Pape Gueye - 5/10

ATTACK

Ismaila Sarr - 4/10

Ismaila Sarr had a golden opportunity to give his side the lead before the break, but he skied an effort over the bar from just yards out

Nicolas Jackson - 4/10

Nicolas Jackson's work without the ball can never be questioned, and he was a genuine outlet at times for the Lions of Teranga, but his end product consistently let him down.

Sadio Mane - 4/10

The usual tenacity was there with Sadio Mane, but he was not particularly efficient in the final third when he did receive the ball.

Mane was also extremely fortunate to not concede a penalty for a challenge on Mbappe an hour into the game.

SUBSTITUTES

Habib Diarra - 5/10

Ibrahim Mbaye - 6/10

Ibrahim Mbaye came on as a late substitute, and though he could not rescue the game for his side, he still managed to get a consolation in stoppage time.

Bamba Dieng - N/A

Iliman Ndiaye - N/A

Pathe Ciss - N/A