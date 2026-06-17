South Korea lineup vs. Mexico: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group A clash as two players return to team training

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Jun 2026 01:40

After coming from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their World Cup 2026 opener, South Korea will face co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Akron on Friday.

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu of FC Tokyo was impressive last time out - making three big saves while preventing a commendable 1.07 expected goals - and he should continue between the posts against El Tri.

Shielding the shot-stopper is likely to be a back three of Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae and Lee Gi-hyuk, with left-sided centre-half Kim Tae-hyeon still a doubt after returning to team training following an ankle injury.

Manager Hong Myung-Bo looks set to start Birmingham City star Paik Seung-ho alongside Hwang In-beom - who scored the equaliser and assisted the winner against the Czech Republic - in the centre of the park.

Flanking the duo should be wing-backs Seol Young-woo and Lee Tae-seok, who will be hoping to provide width as well as form part of a compact five-man defence when out of possession.

Further forward, Stoke City's attacking midfielder Bae Jun-ho has been training with the rest of the squad, and while he could feature in the squad, he is unlikely to start after recovering from an ankle issue.

Regardless, the versatile Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain will be joined by Mainz 05's Lee Jae-sung in the creative roles behind captain and striker Son Heung-min, who has notched 56 goals in 145 games for South Korea.

South Korea possible starting lineup:

S Kim; H Lee, M Kim, G Lee; Seol, Hwang, Paik, T Lee; K Lee, J Lee; Son