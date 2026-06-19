What percentage of Man United fans want Joshua Zirkzee to leave Old Trafford this summer?

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 14:56 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 14:58

Manchester United supporters have had their say on Joshua Zirkzee's future at Old Trafford, and a number have voted for the Netherlands international to be sold this summer.

In Sports Mole's recent 'Keep or Sell poll', we asked which Man United players should be retained for the 2026-27 campaign and which ones should be moved on.

Zirkzee, perhaps not unsurprisingly, was among those backed to leave Old Trafford by the club's fans, with 88% voting for the Dutchman to leave, so only 12% voted keep.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough period for the 25-year-old at Old Trafford.

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Zirkzee has struggled during his time at OId Trafford

Zirkzee is a brilliant technician and has so much talent, but his lack of mobility has made it incredibly difficult for him to show his quality in the top flight of English football.

There was a lot of excitement at Old Trafford when Man United signed the forward from Bologna in 2024.

However, Zirkzee has only managed nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances for the club, including two goals and one assist in 26 matches during the 2025-26 campaign.

Zirkzee did feature in Man United's final six matches of the 2025-26 Premier League season, but only one of those games saw him start - the goalless draw with Sunderland on May 9.

The forward's stock remains high in Serie A, and there is not a shortage of interest in the Dutchman.

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Zirkzee could return to Serie A this summer

However, it remains to be seen whether any firm offers arrive for him in the coming months.

Zirkzee's absence from the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup means that he will be free to start pre-season at the earliest point, which could give him a chance to make an impression on Michael Carrick.

However, it is difficult to imagine him remaining with the 20-time English champions beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.