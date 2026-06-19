Iran lineup vs Belgium: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G clash as captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh continues fitness fight

By Jonathan O'Shea | 19 Jun 2026 14:21

Each team in Group G has one point after the opening matchday, so Iran are very much in contention to reach the knockout phase at World Cup 2026.

Amir Ghalenoei's side will resume their campaign on Sunday, with a tough game against Belgium in Los Angeles, having twice fought back from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand.

Doubts persist about midfield pair Roozbeh Cheshmi and Saman Ghoddos, the latter of whom sustained a minor ankle injury last time out, while the fitness of captain and winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains uncertain.

Now playing at his fourth global finals, the latter was once the Eredivisie's top scorer, but his form has dipped of late and a muscular issue may see him left on the bench once again.

Instead, star striker Mehdi Taremi - who wore the armband on Monday - will most likely link up with Mehdi Ghayedi and Shahriyar Moghanlou in the final third. Belgium-based forward Dennis Eckert, who currently represents Standard Liege, is set for a place among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, in defence, 36-year-old Ramin Rezaeian was directly involved in both goals against the Kiwis and will surely continue at right-back; Milad Mohammadi should be retained on the left flank.

Iran's engine room is usually run by experienced midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi, with Ghoddos his most probable partner if passed fit.

Iran possible starting lineup: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi, Moghanlou

> Click here to see how Belgium could line up against Iran