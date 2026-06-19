Belgium lineup vs Iran: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G clash as Lukaku vies with De Ketelaere

By Jonathan O'Shea | 19 Jun 2026 13:52

Belgium will continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday, as they battle to avoid another embarrassing group-stage exit.

After the first round of fixtures, each team in Group G is locked together on one point apiece, so the Belgians cannot afford to falter when they meet Iran in Los Angeles.

Rudi Garcia's side started with a disappointing draw against Egypt, perhaps prompting the French coach to make changes this weekend - most probably at full-back.

Long-serving pair Thomas Meunier and Timothy Castagne both look vulnerable, with Brighton and Hove Albion's Maxim De Cuyper, Joaquin Seys and the versatile Arthur Theate all vying for promotion from the bench.

Further forward, the Red Devils were very reliant on Jeremy Doku to create, so Leandro Trossard is not certain to keep his place. Young rookie Diego Moreira or Benfica winger Dodi Lukebakio could come in - the latter has scored four times in his last five international appearances.

Alternatively, Garcia might be tempted to promote Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who would offer more support to lone striker Charles De Ketelaere. Despite preferring a deeper role than operating as a false nine, the Atalanta forward is set to be retained ahead of Belgium's all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

The ex-Chelsea man made an impact off the bench against Egypt but clearly cannot be considered to start, having barely played for Napoli last season amid various fitness issues.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa duo Amadou Onana and captain Youri Tielemans should continue alongside Kevin De Bruyne in midfield; Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy may also keep their places at centre-back, as Zeno Debast has yet to fully recover from a thigh injury.

Belgium possible starting lineup: Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

> Click here to see how Iran could line up against Belgium