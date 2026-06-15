Belgium 1-1 Egypt: Romelu Lukaku goes from hero to zero after latest World Cup gaffe

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 22:19

Sometimes, you just need to send on the big man up top.

Arsene Wenger did that for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur in 2007-08, as Nicklas Bendtner headed home the North London derby winner with his first touch. Nearly 20 years later, Romelu Lukaku channelled his inner lord to help rescue a point for Belgium in a 1-1 draw with Egypt in World Cup 2026 Group G.

The striker's role was pivotal, even if the final touch came off an Egyptian boot. But not long after, an all-too familiar moment highlighted Lukaku's perpetual limitations.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt: What just happened?

INSTANT IMPACT ?⁰



Romelu Lukaku was on the pitch less than 30 seconds when he helped force an equaliser for Belgium through a Mohamed Hany own goal pic.twitter.com/IDou4eYEFF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2026

No added sub-plots were needed in an encounter between Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium and Mohamed Salah's Egypt, the latter of whom were on the back foot during the first period but struck when the time was right.

Salah wrote possibly his most unique chapter of history yet, becoming the first African player to set up a World Cup goal on his birthday, as the 34-year-old teed up Emam Ashour to fire home past Thibaut Courtois.

The pendulum never truly swung either way as the game progressed, but Lukaku's introduction ruffled the Egyptian defence, to the point that Mohamed Hany turned the ball into his own net.

However, on a night when the striker could have bagged a brace, he travels back to camp still on zero World Cup goals in 2026, owing to another failed finish.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt: The big talking point

Lukaku being the 23-second saviour will likely still steal the headlines, but the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker soon added to his catalogue of calamitous misses.

With 87 minutes on the clock, Nicolas Raskin whipped in a delightful outswinging cross right onto the head of Lukaku, who was unmarked and could not have wished for better service in the middle of the box.

However, Belgium's all-time top scorer inexplicably failed to get the timing of his jump and header right, sending the ball harmlessly over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The Red Devils are still expected to make it out of the group, but Lukaku lost two points for his side as much as he gained one tonight.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt: The bigger picture

Lukaku has always been a curious case of a centre-forward.

Over 400 career goals for club and country are elite-level numbers, and the Belgian registered 24 direct involvements for Napoli in the 2024-25 season before injuries struck last term.

Lukaku can justifiably point to rustiness as a reason for his aerial gaffe tonight, but the 33-year-old is arguably more associated with misses than hits at a World Cup, memorably spurning four opportunities in front of goal against Croatia in 2022.

Lukaku also went into the Qatar tournament on the back of an injury-hit couple of months, but a centre-forward's instincts should not abandon him during a spell in the treatment room.

Ultimately, what Lukaku brought in physicality against Egypt, he failed to match with ruthlessness, showcasing why he cannot be considered one of the all-time great finishers of his generation.