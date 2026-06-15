Iraq vs. Norway: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Erling Haaland's World Cup 2026 opener

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 21:01

Boston Stadium will be the backdrop when Iraq kick off their World Cup 2026 campaign on Tuesday, coming up against Group I opponents Norway for the very first time.

Graham Arnold's Lions of Mesopotamia qualified via the intercontinental playoffs, beating Bolivia 2-1 in April 1's final.

By contrast, Stale Solbakken's Red, White and Blue finished top of their qualifying group, completing a clean sweep of eight wins after thrashing Italy 4-1 in November 2025.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Iraq face Norway in World Cup 2026 this week.

What time does Iraq vs. Norway kick off?

This match kicks off at 11:00pm on Tuesday, June 16 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Iraq vs. Norway being played?

The teams will clash at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Usually known as Gillette Stadium, the ground is home to the NFL's New England Patriots, as well as New England Revolution of MLS.

How to watch Iraq vs. Norway in the UK

TV channels

Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live on BBC iPlayer or through BBC Sport Online.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer after full time, as well as on the BBC Football YouTube channel.

The FIFA World Cup account on TikTok will also have highlights of every game at the tournament.

What is at stake for Iraq and Norway?

Group I is one of the most competitive at the tournament, and any single result could be decisive in terms of progression.

With France and Senegal set to clash earlier in the day, Norway have the chance to carve out an early lead if they can get the better of Iraq.

However, Erling Haaland's side have only won one of their four games in 2026, beating Sweden 3-1 on June 1.

The Lions of Mesopotamia will need to be at their best to keep the Manchester City striker - who boasts a staggering 55 goals in 50 games for Norway - at bay, but they will take heart from their 1-1 draw against Spain on June 4.

> Click here to check out our full match preview for Iraq vs. Norway