Preview: Norway vs Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 May 2026 21:59

As both prepare for their World Cup campaigns, Norway and Sweden have the opportunity to assess their squads when they clash in a friendly at the former's Ullevaal Stadion on Monday.

The two nations both have two friendlies left to play before the 2026 tournament kicks off next month, and Monday's meeting must be used to address any remaining issues on the pitch if they are to be in the best shape possible for this summer's tournament.

Match preview

Norway finished top of their World Cup qualifying group with eight wins from eight, and they impressively scored 37 times across those matches.

The hosts also only conceded five goals in that period, though they have failed to win their past two clashes, losing 2-1 against the Netherlands on March 27 and settling for a goalless draw with Switzerland four days later.

Both contests were friendly encounters, so boss Stale Solbakken should not be judged harshly for failing to lead his team to victory, especially as they have only been defeated twice in their past 18 games.

Landslaget faced Sweden in June 2022, and their 3-2 victory in that match was not only their second consecutive win against the Swedes, but it also extended their unbeaten streak against them to six meetings.

Home turf has proven fruitful to Norway, who are unbeaten in 12 when designated as the hosts, a stretch in which they triumphed on nine occasions.

© Imago / NTB

The Swedes come into the clash on the back of two consecutive victories, with their 3-2 success against Poland on March 31 earning them a place at the World Cup.

Manager Graham Potter was only appointed in October 2025, and though it is too early to judge him given he has taken charge of just four games, the head coach is unbeaten in his last three matches.

The Blue and Yellow scored seven times in their undefeated streak, but they did pick the ball out of their own net on four occasions.

In fact, if both teams manage to find their way onto the scoresheet, it would be the fifth Sweden game in which both sides scored.

The visitors have not been particularly resilient on their travels, as while they beat Ukraine 3-1 on March 26 in their most recent away clash, they suffered two losses and were held to a stalemate in their prior three games on road.

Norway International Friendlies form:

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Norway form (all competitions):

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Sweden International Friendlies form:

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Sweden form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / TT

Norway striker Erling Haaland will almost certainly lead the line, and he will looking to score his 56th goal for his country in his 50th appearance.

The Manchester City forward may be joined in the forward line by Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb, while Fulham's Sander Berge is likely to be stationed as a number six.

Centre-backs Kristoffer Ajer and Leo Ostigard are candidates to patrol the area in front of goalkeeper Orjan Haskjold Nyland.

Sweden's Alexander Isak struggled with fitness towards the end of the Premier League season, though considering he is not dealing with an injury, getting minutes in his legs before the World Cup would be sensible.

Jesper Karlstrom may be asked to start in midfield alongside Yasin Ayari, and the pair are set to protect a back three of Victor Lindelof, Carl Starfelt and Gustaf Lagerbielke.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Thorsby; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Lindelof; Svensson, Ayari, Karlstrom, Gudmundsson; Elanga, Nygren; Isak

We say: Norway 2-1 Sweden

It is difficult to look past the fact that Norway have been exceptional at home, and Haaland has often excelled on the international stage.

Isak could provide some attacking threat for Sweden, but he is unlikely to last 90 minutes, so it would not be surprising if the hosts won.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.