Erling Haaland: Man City, Norway striker extends impressive record after winning prestigious award

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jan 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 17:38

Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland has won the 2025 Norwegian Men's Golden Ball award for a record-extending sixth year in a row.

The 25-year-old was unable to lift any silverware with the Citizens in the 2024-25 campaign, but he still delivered an outstanding return of 34 goals from 48 appearances across all competitions.

Haaland netted 22 of those goals in 31 Premier League games, while he also scored eight goals in nine Champions League matches before finding the net three times in four FIFA Club World Cup appearances in the summer.

This term, Haaland has once again been at his prolific best for Pep Guardiola’s side and has set a number of impressive records in the process.

The striker became the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals when he scored in Man City’s enthralling 5-4 victory at Fulham in December, and he has since increased his top-flight tally for the current campaign to 20 in 21 matches, helping City remain in the title picture.

Man City goal machine Haaland has fired Norway to 2026 World Cup

Haaland is also the fastest player in history to score 50 Champions League goals, doing so after just 49 games, and boasts six goals from as many games in this season’s League Phase.

On Wednesday night, Haaland netted his 150th goal for Man City in all tournaments when he converted from the penalty spot in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton on is 173rd appearance for the Citizens.

Man City’s No.9 has not only excelled at club level, as he enjoyed a memorable 2025 on the international stage with Norway, scoring a whopping 17 goals in just nine games.

Sixteen of those goals were scored in 2026 World Cup qualifying as Norway finished top of their group, above Italy, to qualify for their first major tournament since 2000 - the year Haaland was born.

Norway’s all-time leading goalscorer with 55 international goals in just 48 games remarkably scored five goals in a thumping 11-1 victory for Norway over Moldova.

Haaland’s goalscoring prowess and vital contributions at club and international level have been recognised in his homeland with yet another Norwegian Golden Ball prize, with the striker having now won the Men’s award in every year since 2020.

Haaland reflects on “interesting year” after winning sixth Norwegian prize

“It's great to win it again,” Haaland said via the Norwegian FA’s official website. “It's fun and I really appreciate it, says Haaland about the Golden Ball, and can look back on a memorable 2025.

“It's been an interesting year, and a lot has happened. Qualifying for the World Cup is incredibly big and looms large. It was without a doubt the highlight of the year for me.

“It's fantastic to be a part of it and finally do it. We went to San Siro and knew we were going to qualify, but ended in style and 4-1 over Italy. It's something we could only dream of.

“So it's big and we're incredibly happy about it. Now we're going to the World Cup and I'm looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen has won the Norwegian Women’s Golden Ball award for the sixth time in the last seven years after enjoying a stellar 2025.