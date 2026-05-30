Preview: Palmeiras vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 30 May 2026 21:39 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 21:44

Palmeiras and Chapecoense meet in round 18 of the 2026 Brasileiro, with the hosts looking to solidify their lead at the top before the World Cup break. The visitors, meanwhile, are desperate to climb off the foot of the table after a difficult campaign.

Palmeiras arrive in fine form, buoyed by recent results and by the strength they have shown at Allianz Parque, where they maintain a long unbeaten run. Chapecoense, meanwhile, are going through a difficult spell marked by a change in head coach and persistent struggles.

Match preview

Heading into matchday 18, Palmeiras are in superb form—top of the table with 38 points from 17 matches and a seven-point cushion over Flamengo. They are unbeaten in 12 and boast both the best attack and defence in the league.

Confidence at the club grew further following their display in the Copa Libertadores. Last Thursday, Palmeiras hammered Junior Barranquilla 4–1 at Allianz Parque to secure a place in the last sixteen for the tenth consecutive time. The collective performance stood out for the variety of goalscorers involved.

Allianz Parque is a fortress for Verdao, who are unbeaten in 21 home league games since July 2025. They have scored in every home match this season.

Under the guidance of Abel Ferreira, the team maintains a balance between defensive solidity and attacking power.

Jhon Arias (who is joining the Colombia squad for the World Cup) shone against Junior Barranquilla with two goals and has taken on a key role in the creative department.

Alongside Flaco Lopez (called up by Argentina for the tournament), Andreas Pereira and Allan, he strengthens a squad entirely focused on the Brasileiro.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense, meanwhile, sit bottom with just nine points from 17 games. Their return to the top flight has been beset by inconsistency and a lack of results.

In the previous round, facing Cruzeiro at the Mineiro, Chapecoense showed competitive moments. They started pressing, created chances and pulled one back in the second half.

However, a 2–1 defeat kept them rooted to the foot of the table and highlighted their lack of efficiency.

Beyond the Brasileiro, the picture is more encouraging for the Catarinenses. After beating Novorizontino 4–2 on aggregate, the club advanced to the Copa Sul-Sudeste final. Under caretaker manager Celso Rodrigues, the squad is looking to carry that confidence into the league.

This is a true top-versus-bottom clash. Palmeiras have an opportunity to extend their lead, while Chapecoense are seeking to end a run of five straight defeats against the leaders and show some fight for survival.

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

W

W

D

D

D

W

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

W

W

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Palmeiras are missing Carlos Miguel, Andreas Pereira, and Giay due to suspension, while several others are out injured or on international duty, severely limiting Abel Ferreira's options.

In addition to the suspended players, the medical department remains busy. Piquerez, Vitor Roque, Benedetti and Ramon Sosa are all recovering from injuries and will not be available.

The situation is further complicated by the World Cup call-ups of Flaco López, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez for their respective national sides, bringing the total number of absentees to 13.

Chapecoense arrive at the fixture amid off-pitch turbulence as well. After managing only one point from seven rounds, Fabio Matias was sacked, leaving the club at the foot of the table.

While the board searches for a permanent replacement, Celso Rodrigues takes charge on an interim basis.

Chapecoense are also depleted as Eduardo Doma is suspended, while Kauan Faria, Rafael Thyere and Robert are all sidelined.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Lomba; Khellven, Murilo, Fuchs, Arthur; Freitas, Evangelista, Allan; Anderson, Paulinho, Luighi

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Paixao; Vinicius, Leonardo, Paulo; Everton, Carvalheira, Balieiro, Pacheco; Enio, Bolasie, Marcelinho

We say: Palmeiras 5-0 Chapecoense

Palmeiras have scored in every home game this season and lead the Brasileiro by seven points. With the best attack and defence in the league—and a perfect home record in 2026—they look set to extend their dominance.

Chapecoense, meanwhile, are bottom with just nine points, having shipped four at Atletico Mineiro and three at home to Remo recently. The gulf in quality and momentum is stark.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.