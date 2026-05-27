Preview: Palmeiras vs Junior Barranquilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 27 May 2026 20:48

All the predictions and key information for Palmeiras vs Junior Barranquilla, as the two sides meet on Thursday, May 28, at the Allianz Parque in the final round of Group F in the 2026 Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras need victory to secure their place in the round of 16 and are also looking to reclaim top spot in the group after their defeat to Cerro Porteno in the previous round.

The Brazilian side enter as strong favourites, backed by their formidable home record and the consistency they have shown throughout the campaign. Leaders of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and owners of one of the league’s most efficient attacks, Palmeiras arrive under pressure to deliver in front of their supporters on a decisive night. The contest also carries added emotional significance as one of the final South American fixtures before the break for the 2026 World Cup.

Match preview

Palmeiras take to the pitch this Thursday needing to beat Junior Barranquilla to confirm their place in the Libertadores round of 16 — an uncommon situation given the club's record in recent years.

The Brazilian side are second in Group F with eight points, behind Cerro Porteno, who have ten. Playing at the Allianz Parque, the team are well aware that this match is more than decisive if they are to remain alive in the tournament.

In the previous round, Palmeiras lost 1-0 to Cerro Porteno at home and surrendered top spot in the group. Prior to that, they had beaten Sporting Cristal in Peru and maintained their impressive record against Peruvian sides in the competition. That defeat has heightened the pressure for an immediate response in front of their own supporters.

In the Brasileirao, the picture is more comfortable. Palmeiras lead the Serie A with 38 points from 17 rounds, and they arrive on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Flamengo at the Maracana. That strong domestic form has bolstered the squad's confidence ahead of this continental showdown.

On Tuesday, the Copa do Brasil draw placed Fortaleza in Palmeiras' path in the round of 16. The run of high-stakes fixtures adds further significance to Thursday's Libertadores match — a competition the club are entering for the 26th time. With a historical win rate of 57.25% in the tournament, Palmeiras arrive under pressure to secure qualification.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Junior Barranquilla arrive at the final round with four points, propping up Group F after an inconsistent campaign in the Libertadores. The Colombian side only found their footing in the closing rounds, having collected just one point from their first four matches.

In the fifth round, Junior beat Sporting Cristal 3-2 in Cartagena, with a commanding display from Luis Muriel, who scored twice. That result boosted the squad's confidence, but facing Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque represents the toughest challenge of their continental campaign. They will need to reproduce the high level shown in that last fixture.

Junior Barranquilla have no realistic chance of reaching the round of 16; however, a win on Thursday, combined with a Cerro Porteno victory over Sporting Cristal, would place Junior in the Copa Sudamericana play-offs.

In the Colombian league, the mood is more positive. Junior eliminated Independiente Santa Fe on penalties to advance to the Liga BetPlay final, where they will face Atletico Nacional. The contrast is striking: domestic finalists, yet in a precarious position in the Libertadores.

Palmeiras' head-to-head record in the competition works in their favour — they have never lost to Junior Barranquilla in the Libertadores. Even without a chance of progressing, the Colombian side arrive motivated by their recent turnaround and are likely to adopt a defensive approach built on quick transitions. The Allianz Parque will be charged with tension and expectation for a decisive contest.

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

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Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Junior Barranquilla Copa Libertadores form:

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Junior Barranquilla form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Palmeiras arrive in good form from the Brasileirao but treat this fixture as a must-win in the Libertadores. Abel Ferreira is expected to name his strongest available starting line-up from recent matches at the Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras will be without three confirmed absentees: Ramon Sosa, Vitor Roque and Piquerez, all nursing ankle injuries. Defender Bruno Fuchs has made progress in his recovery from a thigh problem but is not expected to be included in the squad for the match.

The Palmeiras squad is also energised by the news that Jhon Arias has been called up by Colombia for the World Cup. The forward arrives motivated ahead of one of the club's most important matches of the continental season.

Junior Barranquilla, meanwhile, arrive virtually at full strength for the trip to Sao Paulo. The Colombian side are expected to field their best available team as they look to secure at least a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

Unlike Palmeiras, none of the players who feature for Junior Barranquilla were called up by Nestor Lorenzo to represent Colombia at the June World Cup.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Agustin Giay, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Arthur; Andreas Pereira, Marlon Freitas; Allan, Emiliano Martinez, Jhon Arias; Flaco Lopez. Manager: Abel Ferreira.

Junior Barranquilla possible starting lineup:

Jefferson Martinez; Edwin Herrera, Carlos Pestana, Daniel Rivera, Jhon Navia; Harold Rivera, Jesus Rivas; Joel Canchimbo, Yimmi Chara, Kevin Perez; Luis Muriel. Manager: Alfredo Arias.

We say: Palmeiras 4-0 Junior Barranquilla

Palmeiras head into this decisive Copa Libertadores fixture under pressure, but they can draw confidence from their formidable record at the Allianz Parque, where they have scored in 17 consecutive home matches during 2026. Leaders of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and owners of 51 goals in 32 matches across the season, the Brazilian side have consistently elevated their attacking level in major home encounters.

Junior Barranquilla, meanwhile, have managed just one win from five group-stage matches and have conceded seven goals in the competition, leaving them bottom of Group F. Defensive struggles away from home have further weakened their prospects, and the Colombian side arrive in Sao Paulo as clear underdogs against a Palmeiras team expected to dominate proceedings.