Liverpool transfer news: Curtis Jones 'subject of talks' with Serie A heavyweights over potential summer move

By Ben Sully | 27 May 2026 17:52

Inter Milan have reportedly held fresh talks with Liverpool over a potential move for midfielder Curtis Jones.

The Liverpool academy product was linked with a move to Inter in the January transfer window, but the Reds were reluctant to part ways at the midway point of the season.

With the campaign now over, Jones's Liverpool future is set to become the subject of much speculation, especially as Inter still retain an interest.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A champions have already held talks with Liverpool over a potential summer deal.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Inter hold talks with Liverpool over Jones deal

The report claims that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently met his Liverpool counterpart, Richard Hughes, in Monte Carlo.

Jones was said to be one of the main topics of discussion, although the meeting finished without any agreement over a transfer.

The suggestion is that the two clubs will continue negotiations in further talks, with Inter keen to add Jones to Christian Chivu's side ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Inter appreciate Jones's significant experience, having achieved 228 club matches and six international appearances by the age of 25.

Jones' age also means that his signing would be seen as an investment, whereby Inter could look to make a profit in the future.

The midfielder featured 49 times during the 2025-26 campaign, but he was unable to cement a spot as a guaranteed starter in Arne Slot's side.

With Liverpool set to strengthen their squad this summer, Jones will surely have doubts about the number of starting opportunities that will come his way next season if he remains at Anfield.

The player's contract situation only adds to the uncertainty, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

As per The Times, Liverpool will demand £35m to consider parting ways with Jones in the summer transfer window.

From the player's perspective, Jones is believed to be open to the possibility of swapping Anfield for San Siro.