Liverpool handed Jeremy Jacquet injury boost with recovery timeline 'revealed' ahead of Anfield arrival

By Ben Sully | 26 May 2026 23:51 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 00:06

New Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet is reportedly expected to be fit for the start of pre-season training.

The Reds completed a disappointing 2025-26 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Sunday.

After going trophyless and finishing in fifth place, Liverpool are set to make changes to their squad this summer, especially as they have bid farewell to the long-serving duo of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

With a busy summer ahead, Liverpool are already preparing to welcome Jacquet to the club after agreeing a transfer with Rennes earlier this year.

Liverpool reached an agreement over a deal worth £60m, fending off interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea to secure Jacquet's services on a five-year contract, with an option to extend by a further year.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Liverpool receive Jacquet injury boost

Jacquet was allowed to see out the season with Rennes as part of the agreement, although his campaign was brought to a premature end when he sustained a shoulder injury just days after the transfer announcement.

According to The Athletic, Jacquet is making good progress in his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery.

As a result, the current expectation is that the France Under-21 international will be ready for the start of Liverpool's pre-season.

Those not competing in the 2026 World Cup are expected to report back to AXA Training Centre at the start of July.

© Imago

Leoni on course for pre-season availability

In addition to Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni is also on course to be ready for the start of Liverpool's pre-season programme.

The 19-year-old defender arrived from Parma last summer, only to suffer a serious knee injury on his Liverpool debut last September.

Having spent a season on the sidelines, Leoni will be aiming to make his mark at Anfield during the 2026-27 campaign.

Jacquet and Leoni will bolster Arne Slot's central defensive options that currently include Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

However, Konate is out of contract at the end of June and is yet to sign a new deal, while there is also uncertainty surrounding Gomez's future at Anfield.