Preview: Republic of Ireland vs Qatar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 26 May 2026 21:04 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 21:39

With the Republic of Ireland still looking to put the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup behind them, they will welcome visitors Qatar for an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

The clash will provide an opportunity for the away side to prepare for the coming tournament in North America, whereas the game will be Ireland's second match this month.

Match preview

Ireland managed to get the better of Grenada on May 16, and few would have imagined that they would emerge as 5-0 victors given they had been kept at bay in the first half.

The win ultimately did little to heal the wounds of the nation's exit from World Cup qualifying at the hands of Czech Republic in March, though it did extend their unbeaten streak within 90 minutes to six games.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson oversaw four wins in that time, and his side scored at least two goals in four of their most recent five fixtures, whereas they had only netted two or more goals in four of their prior 16 contests.

The Boys in Green will almost certainly prove difficult to best at the Aviva considering they are undefeated in eight at the stadium, with their triumph over Grenada their fifth in that period.

Thursday will be the third time Ireland have faced the visitors, and they won 4-0 when the two teams clashed in October 2021, though they were held to a 1-1 stalemate in March that year.

© Imago / Naushad

Qatar's opening World Cup game takes place against Switzerland on June 13, and Thursday's meeting with their hosts will be their penultimate warmup clash before the start of the tournament.

Unlike their Irish opponents, the visitors have struggled in the final third having scored two or more goals in just one of their past seven matches.

At the other end of the pitch, the nation have kept just one clean sheet in 11 games, and they have picked the ball out of their own net seven times in their last four outings.

Boss Julen Lopetegui does not boast a strong overall record having lost seven and drawn three of his 14 fixtures in charge, and defeat at the Aviva Stadium would be his fourth loss in five matches.

The visitors are at least unbeaten in their last three clashes on the road, with the Maroon One looking to win for the second time in four away games.

Republic of Ireland International Friendlies form:

W

L

D

D

D

W

Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

W

Qatar International Friendlies form:

L

W

L

D

L

L

Qatar form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

After scoring a second-half hat-trick against Grenada, Jack Moylan will be keen to be rewarded with another appearance in the forward line, while striker Troy Parrott will hope to make his way onto the scoresheet.

Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will not travel with the squad for their upcoming game against Canada on June 6, so expect him to feature between the posts on Thursday.

A strong presence in the middle of the pitch could be key, and there may be no better candidates than Jayson Molumby and Joe Hodge.

As for Qatar, shot-stopper Meshaal Barsham will hope that central defenders Boualem Khoukhi and Hashmi Al Hussain can prevent him from having a busy evening in Dublin.

Wide forwards Hommam Al Amin and Akram Afif could be asked to support Ahmed Alaa, who will be desperate to avoid extending his goalless streak to seven games for club and country.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; O'Brien, Collins, Scales; Coleman, Molumby, Hodge, Murphy; Ogbene, Moylan; Parrott

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Barsham; Al Aloui, Khoukhi, Al Hussain, Junior; Boudiaf, Madibo; Afif, Hatem, El Amin; Alaa

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Qatar

Backed by a home crowd at the Aviva, the hosts will be confident of success against the visitors.

Ireland could also look to take advantage of the fact that Qatar have more important matches on the horizon, and they may enjoy a comfortable evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.