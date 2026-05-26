Liverpool transfer news: Reds retain 'strong interest' in £75m Newcastle star

By Saikat Mandal | 26 May 2026 20:49

Liverpool reportedly retain strong interest in Anthony Gordon as they look to strengthen their attacking department in the summer transfer window.

After a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, the Reds are expected to undergo another significant rebuild, with signing new wide attackers a major priority following Mohamed Salah’s departure after he played his final game for the club against Brentford on Sunday.

Liverpool are monitoring several elite attacking options, including Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola, but their admiration for Gordon remains firmly intact.

Anthony Gordon: transfer situation at Newcastle United

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Since arriving from Everton in the January window of 2023, Gordon has made over 150 appearances for Newcastle United, scoring 39 goals across all competitions.

The versatile forward, capable of operating across the entire front line, has also impressed in the Champions League this season, registering 10 goals and two assists.

There is growing speculation that Gordon could be open to exploring a move away from Newcastle this summer, potentially following the route taken by Alexander Isak.

At 25, there is a sense that Gordon may feel ready for a fresh challenge, particularly at a club competing consistently for the biggest honours in Europe, while improved financial terms would also likely be a major factor in any decision.

Liverpool retain interest in Anthony Gordon?

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According to TeamTalk, Liverpool maintain a long-standing admiration for Gordon, who is valued at around £75m by Newcastle.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande may have emerged as Liverpool’s priority attacking target, but the Reds are likely to require more than one winger this summer, which keeps the possibility of a move for Gordon very much alive.

Gordon's pace, intensity, Premier League pedigree and age profile align closely with what Liverpool are believed to be seeking, although they are unlikely to enjoy a clear run at the player.

Bayern Munich keen on Anthony Gordon?

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Bayern have also been strongly linked with Gordon, with reports suggesting the Bundesliga champions have already held discussions with his representatives.

While broad terms are reportedly in place for Gordon and Bayern, it is understood that the Bavarian giants find the deal too expensive, and they are not close to meeting Newcastle's asking price.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring Gordon's situation, while Barcelona are also in the race for the winger.