Arsenal receive new Noni Madueke injury update before PSG Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 26 May 2026 20:08 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 20:08

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke should be available for Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain despite a recent injury scare, according to a report.

The 24-year-old started and scored in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season, but his race was run prematurely due to an apparent hamstring problem.

Madueke was seen clutching the back of his leg as he made way at Selhurst Park, and Mikel Arteta did not deliver an update on his condition in his post-game press conference.

As Grade 1 hamstring injuries can take a fortnight to heal, doubts emerged over Madueke's participation in the UCL final, as well as handing England boss Thomas Tuchel an untimely scare before the World Cup.

However, Madueke was not seen limping during Arsenal's title celebrations - an indication that he had avoided a major issue and was only taken off as a precaution.

Arsenal's Noni Madueke 'expected to be fit' for PSG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Now, The Athletic reports that the ex-Chelsea man is expected to make the cut in Budapest, as he did not suffer an injury against Palace and was merely taken off due to cramp.

Madueke is not expected to start at the Puskas Arena, where Bukayo Saka is set to win his place back on the right wing, but the former's presence will be a boost for Arteta regardless.

Madueke has provided 12 goal involvements in 42 games for the Premier League champions in all tournaments this season - eight of his own and four assists - including three strikes in the Champions League.

However, Arsenal will be missing long-term knee absentee Ben White, and there is still uncertainty over whether Jurrien Timber will recover from a groin injury in time for the final.

The Dutchman has been absent since before the March international break due to the unexpectedly serious issue, but Timber did offer a positive injury update a matter of days ago.

Who starts at right-back for Arsenal in Champions League final?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Even a 70%-fit Timber should be a shoo-in for the starting XI against PSG, who boast one of the most feared left-wingers in Europe in the dynamic Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, as the Netherlands international has now been missing for two months, he is fighting an uphill battle to make himself available at all, let alone as a starter.

When White suffered his injury at West Ham United, Arteta threw Declan Rice into a right-back role, before abandoning that experiment at half time with the introduction of Cristhian Mosquera.

The Spaniard should be the top pick to make the lineup in the Champions League final if Timber is unavailable, as removing Rice from midfield almost proved disastrous at the London Stadium.