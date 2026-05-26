Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Academia Puerto Cabello - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 26 May 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 19:37

Arena MRV will host one of Atletico Mineiro’s most decisive matches of the continental season on Wednesday. Under pressure in Group B of the Sudamericana, Galo must beat Academia Puerto Cabello to advance directly to the Round of 16.

This scenario emerged after Atletico's win over Cienciano and a draw between Puerto Cabello and Juventud, creating a three-way tie at the top of the group with only Juventud not on seven points.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro arrive at the final matchday of Group B needing a win over Puerto Cabello to advance directly to the Sudamericana Round of 16. On seven points, Galo sit third in the group on tiebreakers, and only a victory at Arena MRV will keep their continental campaign alive under Eduardo Dominguez.

A 1-0 defeat to Corinthians at Neo Quimica Arena has increased pressure on the squad, dropping Atletico to 12th in the Brasileiro on 21 points. The team have struggled for consistency in the domestic league, making Wednesday's fixture even more critical for the club's atmosphere and season trajectory.

Atletico's Sudamericana campaign has been marked by instability since matchday one, when they lost 2-1 to Puerto Cabello in Venezuela. They recovered with a 2-0 win over Cienciano at Arena MRV to return to contention for top spot. Even so, results in the previous round have left Galo with no margin for error.

Atletico's main asset will be the backing of their supporters at Arena MRV, which is expected to be packed for the final group-stage matchday. Domínguez is banking on an aggressive approach with intensity down the flanks—the formula that worked against Cienciano. Galo will look to replicate that performance and avoid an early continental exit.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Domestically, Puerto Cabello sit eighth in the Liga FUTVE Apertura 2026 with 17 points from 13 rounds, well out of the title race. Their Sudamericana form has been much more consistent, holding first place in Group B for much of the competition. Eduardo Sarago's side have shown they can raise their level on the continental stage.

Their 2-1 victory over Atletico Mineiro on matchday one marked the start of a historic Sudamericana campaign for the Venezuelan club. Castillo and Jiovany Ramos struck in the first half, combining attacking efficiency with defensive organisation. That win set the tone and gave the squad the belief to maintain group leadership throughout the competition.

Arriving at the final matchday as Group B leaders is already a remarkable achievement for a club still growing on the continental stage.

Puerto Cabello approach Arena MRV with the chance to seal the most successful international campaign in their history. Direct qualification for the Round of 16 would be a historic milestone for Venezuelan football.

Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

L

D

W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

W

L

Academia Puerto Cabello Copa Sudamericana form:

W

L

L

W

D

Academia Puerto Cabello form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Atletico Mineiro arrive at this crucial matchday with notable absentees. Gustavo Scarpa has undergone right knee surgery and will not return until after the World Cup, while Patrick remains sidelined with a lumbar stress fracture. Indio Ramirez is also out with a knee ligament injury.

Despite these absences, Eduardo Dominguez has received positive news: Victor Hugo is available again after clearance from the medical department, and Alan Minda has also returned to contention. Galo will look to minimise the impact of their missing players at Arena MRV.

Puerto Cabello arrive at the decisive matchday without injury concerns and with virtually all key players available. Their settled squad has helped Eduardo Sarago build a consistent and competitive side in Group B.

Leading the group into the final round, the Venezuelan club need only to avoid defeat to secure direct qualification for the Round of 16. Even away from home, they will rely on the attacking threat of Edwuin Pernia and their collective organisation to sustain their impressive continental run.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan, Alonso, Lodi; Maycon, Franco, Cuello, Bernard, Minda; Cassierra

Academia Puerto Cabello possible starting lineup:

Joel; Jiovany, Melendez, Bortagaray, Rosales; Gustavo, Pablo, Jefre, Marchan; Flores, Pernia

We say: Atletico Mineiro 3-0 Academia Puerto Cabello

Atletico need to respond immediately to their supporters after the defeat to Corinthians. Playing at home—where they are typically very strong—they are expected to adopt an attacking approach from the first whistle in pursuit of qualification.

Even with the group lead, Puerto Cabello will face a very different scenario compared to matchday one. Expect intense pressure from Atletico and a clear edge for the home side as they chase the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.